Missing woman found dead in trash can along Paddock Road; suspect arrested

A 32-year-old woman has been charged with criminal negligence causing death after a young child and the body of a second child were found abandoned in an apartment building, Kingston Police said Tuesday.A representative of Family and Children's Services of Frontenac, Lennox & Addington made the discovery on Friday in an apartment building on Russell Street, between Patrick and Kent streets. No parent was present at the location, police said.Police were notified and said they located the mother o