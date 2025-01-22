After Missing Woman Is Found in 'Makeshift Tomb,' Boyfriend Is Charged — and Mom Had Warned Her to 'Be Careful'

The body of Alexis Schuler was found in Devontae Gray’s home in Capitol Heights, Md., say police

A Maryland man was arrested after authorities allege he admitted to killing his girlfriend, who had been missing.

On Sunday, Jan. 19, police investigating the disappearance of 29-year-old Alexis Schuler, of Washington, D.C., served a search warrant at 30-year-old Devontae Gray’s Capitol Heights, Md., home, according to a news release from the Prince George’s County Police Department.

There, authorities found Schuler’s body in what they referred to as a “makeshift tomb,” hidden under stairs and behind a newly constructed wall in the home, according to charging documents cited by NBC4, WJLA-TV and WCSC-TV.

Authorities allege in the documents that Gray stuffed Schuler’s body in a plastic storage bin and then poured concrete around the bin before putting up the drywall with fake bricks, WJLA reports. Schuler’s body was recovered under a “large amount of soil and hay,” the documents state, per the outlet.

Prince George's County Police Department Police at Devontae Gray's home in Capitol Heights, Md., on Jan. 19.

Gray, who was arrested at the scene, has since allegedly admitted to killing Schuler, who was reported missing to police last week in Washington, D.C., the release states. Investigators believe he killed Schuler during a dispute.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ultimately determined Schuler had been shot, according to the release.

The victim’s mother opened up about the tragedy, telling Fox 5 DC that she had previously expressed concern to her daughter about Gray, the father of one of Alexis’ three children.

“I told her to be careful,” Tiwana Schuler recalled of the last time she saw her daughter on Jan. 10, referencing Gray, saying she did "not trust him," according to the outlet.

Tiwana claimed she last saw her daughter with Gray, who later contacted her asking about Alexis’ whereabouts. This, she says, led her to report her daughter missing to police on Jan. 14, Fox 5 DC reports.

“Alexis will be deeply missed, and there is a void in our family,” Derrick Felder, the victim’s cousin, said at a news conference, according to NBC 4.

Gray is charged with murder and related offenses and is being held in the Department of Corrections, police said. It’s unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Prince George’s County Police Department at 301-516-2512.

