Missing woman's body found, boyfriend arrested
In Ohio, the Stark County Sheriff's Office announced a 26-year-old man has been arrested after his alleged involvement in the role of Raychel Sheridan's death
In Ohio, the Stark County Sheriff's Office announced a 26-year-old man has been arrested after his alleged involvement in the role of Raychel Sheridan's death
Florida Keys police opened their investigation after the FBI arrested him.
A teenager who crashed a BMW SUV while driving 190 km/h, causing the deaths of her sister and a friend, was sentenced Tuesday during an emotional hearing that saw many in the courtroom, including the judge and lawyers, struggle to contain their emotions. The girl, who was 17 years old at the time of the incident, will spend two years on probation under conditions that include community service. She is also prohibited from driving for five years. A Calgary court heard that four teens were in the
In April 2023, Joseph M. Eaton killed his parents and their friends as they prepared to welcome him home from prison
The taekwondo-trained mum wrestles a thief as he tries to steal her bike, but police do not arrive.
South African police have discovered the body of former high jump world champion Jacques Freitag after he went missing last month, local media reported on Wednesday. The body had not yet been formally identified by family members. Freitag's sister, Chrissie Lewis, had appealed for help on social media to find Freitag, who went missing in the predawn hours of June 17 after leaving his mother's house.
EDMONTON — An elderly Alberta man is in custody facing assault and weapons charges after a teen was shot on his rural property over the weekend.
"It needs to be said how brutal and how horrific this crime was. And cold-blooded," Judge Scott Nordstrand said on July 2
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers have asked the New York judge who presided over his hush money trial to set aside his conviction and delay his sentencing, scheduled for next week.
Prosecutors in Australia said Sakina Muhammad Jan forced her daughter to marry a man she didn't want to wed in November 2019, weeks before he killed her
The smoke shop owner told Wichita police Rayquwon Brazil tried to rob his store on Sept. 27. Brazil claimed he went there to confront the owner about a woman. A shootout sent both to the hospital.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Six teenage players from a South Dakota American Legion baseball team who were charged as adults in a rape case last summer have reached plea deals.
Bryson Muir, 14, has been missing since Father's Day
A man and a woman are facing charges after what police describe as a road rage incident in Windsor Sunday night that led to police officers being assaulted, Windsor police say.In a news release on Tuesday, police said a 33-year-old man was driving a Chrysler 300 northbound on Pillette with a woman and a three-year-old child as passengers.According to police, the Chrysler stopped at Pillette Road and Ontario Street and was struck by a Toyota driven by a 24-year-old woman who police say is known t
SAN DIEGO (AP) — San Diego County will pay nearly $15 million to settle a lawsuit by the family of a 24-year-old pregnant woman who died in jail after a sheriff's deputy and a medical worker watched her collapse in a cell five years ago.
Four NHL players charged with sexual assault in an incident stemming back to their days as Canadian world junior champions have not been re-signed to their respective teams. Dillon Dubé, formerly with the Calgary Flames, Michael McLeod and Cal Foote with the New Jersey Devils, and Carter Hart with the Philadelphia Flyers were all on leave with pay. They'll now be free agents after the Sunday signing deadline passed.Former Ottawa Senator Alex Formenton was also charged in the assault case involvi
Martha Unger and her daughters Madilynn and Haylie were found safe days after they were last seen
DEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — A judge declared a mistrial Monday after jurors deadlocked in the polarizing and much-watched case of Karen Read, a woman accused of striking her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV and leaving him to die in a snowstorm.
Two-hundred critically missing children have been found after a six-week national operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service, and federal, state and local agencies in seven reegions.
The man accused of stabbing author Salman Rushdie, leaving him blind in one eye, rejected a plea deal Tuesday that would have tied in a federal terrorism-related charge but reduced his state prison sentence, according to the suspect’s lawyer.
A woman accused of traveling across the U.S. claiming to be an Irish heiress and scamming several victims out of tens of thousands of dollars has been extradited to the United Kingdom, a U.S. official said Tuesday.