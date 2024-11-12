Missionary's Wife 'Masterminded' His Murder Because She Was Having Affair with Security Guard: Police

Jackie Shroyer has been arrested by Angolan authorities in connection with the murder of Beau Shroyer

A Minnesota missionary was killed in Angola and his wife has been arrested in connection with his death.

Beau Shroyer’s death was announced by Lakes Area Vineyard, a church in Detroit Lakes, Minn. In a statement, Pastor Troy Easton said Shroyer “was killed in an act of violence while serving Jesus in Angola, Africa.”

Shroyer, who died on Oct. 25, had five kids and began serving a mission with his family after COVID restrictions eased, SIM USA President Randy Fairman said in a statement.

The Angola Press Agency, a government-owned news outlet, citing Angolan police, reported that Jackie Shroyer, Beau’s wife, and two Angolan men — Bernadino Elias, 24, and Isalino Kayôo, 23 — were arrested in connection with the missionary’s killing. Another suspect, Gelson Ramos, 22, is still on the run.

Jackie’s arrest was also announced by Lakes Area Vineyard.

“I’m so sorry and simply do not have words to express my disbelief and sorrow about this news,” Easton said in the statement announcing Jackie’s arrest. “What I can tell you is that the Shroyer children are well cared for and we will work alongside SIM USA and SIM Angola to ensure that continues to be the case.”

Angolan authorities allege that Jackie was having an affair with Elias, who was working as the family’s security guard, the Angola Press Agency reported. Authorities claim that Jackie recruited her boyfriend for the crime and that he hired both Kayôo and Ramos with a promise of $50,000, according to the outlet.

It is not immediately clear if the suspects have been officially charged.

Police said the murder weapon was a knife that Beau had given to Elias, per the Angola Press Agency.

Jackie was reportedly described as the “mastermind” by police, who said she went with Elias to the crime scene three days before the killing to determine where she would lure her husband, the news agency reported.

On the day of the murder, Kayôo and Ramos allegedly drove to the scene and feigned car trouble before allegedly killing Beau, according to the Angola Press Agency.

Manuel Halaiwa, a spokesperson for the country’s Criminal Investigation Service, told the Angola Press Agency that authorities have “strong suspicions here of a possibly romantic relationship in relation to the person who ordered the case and her accomplice.”

Halaiwa reportedly said authorities presume that Jackie did not want to leave Angola after Beau’s mission concluded.

A GoFundMe has been started to raise money to bring Beau's body home.

"Originally from Minnesota, Beau left behind his career as a police officer and real estate agent to answer a higher calling, dedicating his life to sharing hope and love in communities far from home," the organizer wrote. "With a heart full of faith and compassion, Beau’s mission was to make a difference and spread kindness wherever he went."

