Mississauga, Brampton and Burlington are getting their very own versions of Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park has been the epicentre for Raptors fan celebrations in Toronto, and now those in Peel and Halton regions will have places of their own to watch and collectively hold their breath during what will no doubt be a heart-stopping NBA Finals.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has announced that Celebration Square will officially become Jurassic Park West, saying the city has acquired the rights to show Raptors NBA Finals games in its downtown.

And they're not alone.

Brampton has also received permission to turn Garden Square into a temporary viewing area, according the city's mayor Patrick Brown. That will be dubbed Jurassic Square.

In a statement, Mississauga city spokesperson Catherine Monast says staff are working out logistics and plan to release a detailed schedule of events Wednesday.

Burlington too is getting in on the action, with what it's calling "Burlassic Park," hosting free viewing parties for Games 1 and 2 in the city's Civic Square downtown.

"There are a lot of fans in our city so I knew we had to do our own Jurassic Park to show the team we're behind them and to make the most of our first finals appearance," said Coun. Rory Nisan.