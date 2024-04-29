Mississippi AG suing over Title IX change
Mississippi AG suing over Title IX change
Mississippi AG suing over Title IX change
Mint Butterfield, the teenage child of Slack's billionaire co-founder Stewart Butterfield and Flickr co-founder Caterina Fake, was first reported missing nearly one week ago
When Jamal Chemin was hired by a criminal organization to put a tracking device on Giorgio Barresi's BMW in 2020, he wasn't aware it would lead to the murder of the Hamilton real estate agent, says the Crown.Chemin, 42, was initially charged last year with the first-degree murder of Barresi, a 42-year-old married father of three who was shot multiple times on his Stoney Creek driveway in 2020. Sorossa Moude, 28, was also charged with Barresi's murder and his case remains before the courts.Last m
Suzanne Morphew, the Colorado mom who went missing on a bike ride in May 2020, died by homicide, according to an autopsy released Monday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Barry Morphew, Suzanne's husband, was charged with her murder in 2021, but those charged were dropped in April 2022 just before a trial was supposed to begin. "The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and our law enforcement partners understand and appreciate the public interest surrounding this case," CBI Director Chris Schaefer said in a statement Monday.
The family of the Black teenager who was shot in the head after ringing the doorbell of the wrong home in Kansas City, Missouri, last year, filed a lawsuit Monday against the White man who shot him and the residential homeowners association where the house is located.
Cohen is dad to son Ben and daughter Lucy while Cooper is dad to sons Wyatt and Sebastian
A criminal charge laid against a supervisor in the death of a young worker in Ottawa marks a rare but important step toward preventing future workplace fatalities, the local labour council says.Last week, the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) announced it had charged a manager at Best Green Hedges — a small company with up to 18 employees — with one count of criminal negligence causing death.The charge stemmed from the May 2023 death of 20-year-old Nicholas Chenier, who was killed when his battery-pow
The 15-year-old defendant has told a court he did not realise he had hurt Alfie as he swung a knife aimlessly in the air to keep him away.
Christopher Dizefalo was arrested after Mint Butterfield, the child of two tech founders, was discovered in his van after running away from home.
Police said the man was aiming for the woman his sister was fighting with at a Houston gas station.
A Nova Scotia woman who murdered her young daughter has been granted more escorted time outside of prison.Penny Boudreau is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder in the death of her 12-year-old daughter, Karissa, in January 2008.In a hearing earlier this month, the Parole Board of Canada approved 23 escorted temporary absences for Boudreau.Eighteen of those absences will be to participate in church-related activities for a maximum of four hours each.Four seven-hour absences have been
Halifax police have charged a third teen with second-degree murder in the death of Ahmad Al Marrach, 16, who was stabbed last week in the parking lot of the Halifax Shopping Centre.Police said Monday that a 16-year-old, who officers had arrested shortly after the killing but later released, had been arrested again.He appeared in youth court Monday afternoon and will remain in custody until at least his next court appearance on May 13. He was ordered not to have any contact with the two other tee
The family of a man who died while on the job in Windsor, Ont., is fighting to keep his memory alive, and the dangers surrounding his death.Claudio Cardoso, 36, was crushed by a steel rack that hadn't been properly secured on a forklift in January 2009.His wife Veronica, and their two teenage sons, spoke during a Sunday ceremony to mark the National Day of Mourning for workers killed or injured at work."Now they are also in the workforce," she said of her sons, who were both young children at th
OTTAWA — Corporate boardrooms. Military barracks. Federal government offices. They're not locales with a reputation for fostering diversity. Anita Anand has been trying to change that. Ensuring people of all backgrounds feel accepted and heard no matter the venue is a mission that has followed her at every stage in her life and career, she said in a recent interview. "This is a very personal issue for me," said Anand, who is the first person of colour to hold the federal government's purse strin
Three officers on a U.S. Marshals Task Force serving a warrant for a felon wanted for possessing a firearm were killed and five other officers were wounded in a shootout Monday in North Carolina, home, police said. The officers were first shot at by the wanted suspect as they approached the suburban home in Charlotte and they killed him in the front yard, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said. A second person then fired on officers from inside the home where a high-powered rifle was found, Jennings said.
Amir Williams died at the scene in his St. Petersburg, Florida home
A day with the notorious accused kidnapper Vitelhomme Innocent, whose armed group Kraze Baryé is among the allied gangs terrorizing the Caribbean nation.
Oklahoma City police said the boy called 911 on the morning of April 22 after discovering five bodies in his home
Police say the woman was found dead in a hotel room and she had been sexually assaulted.
HINGLAJ, Pakistan (AP) — The ascent of steep mud volcanoes marks the start of Hindu pilgrims’ religious rituals in southwestern Pakistan. They climb hundreds of stairs or clamber over rocks to reach the summit, tossing coconuts and rose petals into the shallow crater while seeking divine permission to visit Hinglaj Mata, an ancient cave temple that is the focus of their three-day worship. The dramatic surroundings of Hingol National Park in Baluchistan province are the setting for Pakistan’s lar
Metropolitan Police officer Jonathan Marsh punched Rasike Attanayake after mistaking him for a suspect.