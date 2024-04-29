Mississippi AG suing over Title IX change

CBC

Halifax police have charged a third teen with second-degree murder in the death of Ahmad Al Marrach, 16, who was stabbed last week in the parking lot of the Halifax Shopping Centre.Police said Monday that a 16-year-old, who officers had arrested shortly after the killing but later released, had been arrested again.He appeared in youth court Monday afternoon and will remain in custody until at least his next court appearance on May 13. He was ordered not to have any contact with the two other tee