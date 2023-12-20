This Mississippi Coast town is one of the South’s best for seniors, travel guide says

One Mississippi Coast city that regularly tops various travel guide lists is atop yet another.

Ocean Springs is the only Mississippi city listed on World Atlas’ list of nine towns in the South that are ideal for seniors.

The list aims to highlight cities in “a region known for its friendly people, excellent cuisine, and world-renowned beaches” and World Atlas chose cities based on affordability for seniors, and that offered a mild climate.

Here’s what World Atlas had to say about Ocean Springs:

The World Atlas list described Ocean Springs as “a mature, friendly, and welcoming community.”

World Atlas also highlighted Ocean Springs’ affordability compared to national figures and its access to health care as its reasons for making World Atlas’ list.

“As reported by the New York City-based financial media website Investopedia, the median home value in Ocean Springs is an attractive $184,800, which is $60,100 less than the national average. This difference could contribute significantly to an emergency fund,” the list says. “Additionally, Ocean Springs has an Income-to-home-value ratio of 34.4%, six percentage points higher than the national average.”

The list also highlights Singing River Health System’s Pascagoula location for its Neurology and Nursing departments.

Other cities that made the list include Naples, Florida; Abingdon, Virginia; Blowing Rock, North Carolina; Cumming, Georgia; New Port Richey, Florida; Beaufort, North Carolina; St. Augustine, Florida and Eureka Springs, Arkansas.