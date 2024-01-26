Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame Reopen

CBC

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary ticketed multiple rubberneckers with phones in hand following an accident that shut down both sides of the Outer Ring Road in St. John's on Thursday morning.The police force said several drivers passed by the multi-vehicle crash with their phones out, taking pictures and recording video of the scene. "Please pass through the collision scene attentively with first responders on foot," reads a post from the constabulary on social media. The crash happened around