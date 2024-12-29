Mississippi Teen Dies, 2 Others Injured After Tree Falls on Home amid Severe Storm: 'It's So Devastating'

A Mississippi teen was killed, and two others were injured, amid a severe weather storm in the state this weekend.

Natchez, Miss. Police Chief Cal Green identified the victim as 18-year-old Tykeria Rogers in a statement to local news outlet WLBT. Green said Tykeria died when a tree fell on the front part of the house on the evening of Saturday, Dec. 28.

Emergency crews and neighbors reportedly used chainsaws in an attempt to save Tykeria, according to the outlet, before rescue workers arrived on the scene to clear away branches and rescue those inside, the Natchez Democrat reported.

“It’s a tough pill to swallow,” Green told WBLT of the incident. “It’s so devastating.”



The ages and names of the two injured individuals have not yet been released. It is currently unclear if Tykeria and the two who suffered injuries were residents of the home.

The Natchez Police Department and the Natchez Fire Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment on Sunday, Dec. 29.

In a statement to WJTV, Malary White, Chief Communications Officer for the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA), said two additional local residents were also injured during the storm, though she did not disclose the severity of the injuries or how they occurred.

According to CNN, severe storms and a tornado tore through parts of Mississippi and Texas on Dec. 28.

There was one reported death in northern Brazoria County, Texas, which is about 45 miles south of Houston, the outlet said, and four non-fatal injuries were also reported.

“We are still conducting secondary searches and going through and ensuring that all the residents are accounted for,” Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Madison Polston told CNN, adding that they currently do not expect additional fatalities.

