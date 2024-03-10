Mississippi wins allstar game
Send it, Rory.
The rapper Drake shared on social media that he placed a six-figure bet on the upcoming main event between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou.
REGINA — Brendan Bottcher shortened his road to the final of the Canadian men's curling championship, but not without drama. Up a point coming home with hammer against Saskatchewan's Mike McEwen, the 10th end paused for almost four minutes while the ramifications of a rock burned by his team were sorted out. Lead Ben Hebert's broom head clicked third Marc Kennedy's thrown stone in motion when Hebert and second Brent Gallant crossed brooms. "Not my first burnt rock. Probably won't be my last," Bo
The Vegas Golden Knights were ultra-aggressive before the NHL trade deadline as they seek to defend their Stanley Cup title.
USA TODAY's baseball travelers vote on their favorite ballparks, from the best to the worst.
NEW YORK — Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake McCabe and Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane were among the players issued fines by the NHL on Friday. McCabe was fined the maximum of US$5,000 allowable under the NHL/NHL Players' Association collective bargaining agreement for cross-checking Boston forward Brad Marchand in the first period of the Bruins 4-1 win over the Maple Leafs on Thursday. The hit at 3:53 of the first period came moments after McCabe had been assessed an interference penal
TORONTO — Brad Treliving was willing to make a splash heading into the NHL trade deadline. The Maple Leafs general manager instead settled for a depth addition following two moves aimed at bolstering his blue-line corps. Toronto will now hope any other question marks can be answered from within. "There's certainly some areas I really like," Treliving said of his team's play shortly after Friday's 3 p.m. cutoff passed. "There's areas that we need to improve upon. We tried to make some moves to ad
Max Verstappen backs Red Bull motorsport adviser Helmut Marko after it emerges the Austrian could be suspended from his role.
Heavyweight newcomer Robelis Despaigne was as advertised at UFC 299, winning his debut in just 18 seconds.
Tune in as the 28 fighters (plus one backup) from UFC 299 hit the scale in Miami.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby has seen a lot during his nearly two decades in the NHL. Championships. Scoring titles. MVPs. Not since his rookie season 18 years ago, however, has the longtime Pittsburgh Penguins captain seen this: his team likely relegated to spoiler as it plays out the string, the familiar faces he's relied on for so long disappearing one by one. “It's a new experience for sure,” Crosby said Thursday night after a lifeless 6-0 home loss to Washington. As Crosby spoke, Jake Gu
Stephen Roche and his golf partner got quite a show at Heritage Golf and Country Club in Victoria, Australia.
WWE SmackDown will have an impact on WrestleMania, especially with the anticipated fight between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Here's what to know.
“Nothing that has happened in the last two years in golf, in my opinion, will help the game."
Bearman, 18, will become Britain’s youngest driver to take part in a Formula One race at Saturday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
New York Rangers' K'Andre Miller leads this week's defensemen pickups, as the trade deadline concludes Friday afternoon.
For some time, the Herschel Walker trade stood alone as the most infamous in NFL history. Now, thanks to Russell Wilson and more, it has competition.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Tuch scored the decisive shootout goal and the Buffalo Sabres overcame a two-goal deficit and a disallowed overtime goal in a 3-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Jacob Bryson scored the tying goal with 8:21 remaining and Tage Thompson scored 15 1/2 minutes into the first period as Buffalo snapped an 0-2-1 skid. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 30 shots through overtime, and two more in the shootout, and sealed the win by getting his stick and blocker out to stop R
Onlookers have likened it something out of Star Wars, while others just think it’s plain ugly. But a leading cycling team hopes that its futuristic-looking new helmet will lead to a “big improvement” in time trial performance.
BROSSARD, Que. — Kent Hughes searched for months to break up his team’s unusual three-goalie logjam. As the trade deadline neared, that opportunity finally opened up. The Montreal Canadiens general manager sent goaltender Jake Allen to the New Jersey Devils for a 2025 conditional third-round draft pick in his only trade on NHL deadline day. "We had been talking with teams for months,” Hughes said Friday at CN Sports Complex, the Canadiens’ practice facility. “But it's really this week that we re