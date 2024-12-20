Mississippi Woman Shoots and Kills Ex-Husband Who Previously Shot Her Amid Divorce Proceeding: Police

Tanya Saucier, 49, is being held on a murder charge

A Mississippi woman was arrested after authorities allege she fatally shot her estranged husband outside a courthouse.

Tanya Saucier, 49, is being held at the Lenoir Rowell Criminal Justice Center in Poplarville, Miss., on a murder charge, according to online inmate records. It’s unclear if she has entered a plea.

Saucier is accused of shooting her estranged husband, James Saucier, outside the Pearl River County Chancery Courthouse in Poplarville around 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. James was pronounced dead at the scene.

James’ attorney, Don Rafferty, told WLOX News the shooting happened after the couple had ended divorce proceedings.

“I was handling some paperwork when things went crossways,” Rafferty said, per the outlet.

Meanwhile, Tanya Saucier’s attorney, State Representative Jansen Owen, said he subdued his client after she opened fire outside the courthouse, WLOX News reports.

According to court documents obtained by WLOX News and WVUE-TV, James had been facing aggravated assault and domestic violence charges after shooting Tanya. He was expected to go to trial in March 2025.

"I wish they could have worked out their problems in a peaceful way,” James’ brother-in-law, Wordie Carroll, told WVUE-TV.



