Mississippians help victims of Helene

Latest Stories
- Global News
Elaborate homeless encampment discovered by police in Calgary
Calgary police, bylaw officers and city contractors have been at the scene of an underground tunnel encampment. The discovery is highlighting the dangers faced by those living on the street. Michael King reports near the encampment along 25th Avenue Southeast
- People
Police Said Teacher Raped Student, Then Made Him Drive Because She Was Too Drunk. Now She's Going to Prison
Jessica Lawson was arrested in November 2023 after allegedly telling the teen to drive her car because she was too drunk
- People
Calif. Dad Sentenced for Driving Off Cliff with 2-Year-Old Twins Because He Was Angry at Girls' Mother
“Girls are going to Heaven and I’m going to Hell to wait for you,” he texted their mother in June 2020
- Bradenton Herald
Helene’s Florida toll grows: Widespread power outages, 7 dead, hundreds of homes flooded
Thousands of people were rescued from flooded homes and cars.
- The Canadian Press
Alabama puts man convicted of killing 3 to death in the country’s second nitrogen gas execution
ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — Alabama used nitrogen gas Thursday to execute a man convicted of killing three people in back-to-back workplace shootings, the second time the method that has generated debate about its humaneness has been used in the country
- People
Little Girl Allegedly Flees Home with Handcuff on Arm Claiming She'd Been Abused, Grandmother Arrested
Laura Southworth, 54, is facing charges of child neglect and unlawful restraint, according to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE
- People
Dad-to-Be Allegedly Shot Dead by Cousin at Celebration for Births in the Family
Nichanon Kittikroekphon was allegedly trying to crawl away from the shooter during a family celebration when he was shot a third time, authorities say
- LA Times
Feds appear to target those involved in Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'freak offs' as probe enters new phase
For decades, Sean "Diddy" Combs promoted himself as one of the godfathers of hip-hop, a celebrity who transformed the genre and became a business estimated to top a billion dollars.
- BuzzFeed
I'm Sorry, But These Tweets About The Mayor Of New York Being Indicted Are Way Funnier Than They Should Be
I did notice a slight uptick in rat activity last night.
- United Press International
Tropical Storm Isaac expected to become a hurricane Friday
Tropical storm Isaac is expected to grow into a hurricane by Friday, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday night, as the storm was generating swells affecting the coast of Bermuda.
- CBC
Toronto's oldest apartment set to get 10-storey addition — tenants still inside
The city's oldest apartment building appears set to get a brand new life.A Dutch developer, ProWinko, is planning on adding 10 storeys to an existing low-rise heritage building in the Annex — while the current tenants continue to live inside.But tenants at 41-45 Spadina Rd. say they're worried."If something catastrophic happens, we end up with the Red Cross for two weeks," said Charlotte Mickie, a 32-year resident of the building. "What's plan B?"Mickie said tenants want assurances that they'll
- USA TODAY
Helene leaves behind 'overwhelming' destruction in one small Florida town
Steinhatchee was hit perhaps harder than almost anywhere else in Florida. A look at the damage and destruction caused by Hurricane Helene.
- BBC
Nearly 40 children in India drown during Hindu festival
They are among 46 victims in the northern Bihar state during a festival for children's wellbeing.
- Yahoo News Canada
Finally, some good news: Students give janitor life changing gift, Canadian touched by suicide raises awareness and oversize baby penguin goes viral
In a world often dominated by challenging headlines, Yahoo News Canada aims to spotlight uplifting news stories both local and beyond.
- CNN
‘Education of hatred’: Killing of Japanese boy sparks soul searching in China over rising nationalism
The killing of a Japanese schoolboy in China has sparked an outpouring of anger and soul searching over the rise of extreme nationalism in the country, with some accusing the government of fanning anti-Japan sentiment and even the “education of hatred.”
- The Weather Network
Major Hurricane Helene nears Florida with 'catastrophic' winds, storm surge
Hurricane Helene could bring catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge, with officials warning to heed evacuation orders as this is not a survivable event for those in coastal or low-lying areas
- CBC
4 Lethbridge teens accused of sexual assault in locker-room won't go to trial
Four high school football players who were accused of sexual assaulting a teammate in Lethbridge, Alta., won't be going to trial — three were given peace bonds while charges against the fourth were withdrawn, Crown prosecutors told CBC News Friday.The teens are 16- and 17-years-old and were charged last October with sexual assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and assault with a weapon. They cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.Defence lawyer Miranda Hlady represents o
- CBC
Top court rejects acquittal of Saskatoon couple arrested with 2 kg of methamphetamine
The province's top court is ordering a new trial for a Saskatoon couple acquitted of trafficking meth.Thomas James Arendt and Kayleigha Shaneih Bear were set free after a Saskatoon provincial court judge identified discrepancies between police surveillance logs and the application used by officers to get the search warrant used to eventually seize two kilograms of meth, cash and drug paraphernalia from the couple's home.The Court of Appeal ruled the judge went too far in the review of the warran
- People
Did Madeline Soto's Mom Tell Police in Interview that Boyfriend's Alleged Sex Abuse of Teen Was 'Fine?'
In a recorded police interview, Jennifer Soto then says "it's not fine" when an officer confronts her about her earlier assertion
- Bloomberg
Helene Kills 21, Unleashes Floods and Cuts Power to Millions
(Bloomberg) -- Helene is triggering dangerous rain and flooding across the US South, where it has killed at least 21 people and cut power to over 4 million customers after coming ashore in Florida as a major hurricane.Most Read from BloombergVanderbilt Leases Struggling NYC Seminary for Campus ExpansionClimate Migrants Stand to Overwhelm World’s MegacitiesNJ Transit, Amtrak Trains Delayed After Derailment Near NYCWhere Cargo Bikes Are Freeing Cities From Polluting VansExclusive Palo Alto Girls S