Missouri Attorney General Accuses Local Government of Doxxing Chiefs Kicker

Missouri’s top prosecutor is baying for justice after accusing Kansas City of having “doxxed” Harrison Butker, the Chiefs kicker who has come under fire in recent days for a controversial commencement speech in which he urged women to get back in the kitchen.

State Attorney General Andrew Bailey said his office was “demanding accountability,” declaring that he would “enforce the Missouri Human Rights Act to ensure Missourians are not targeted for their free exercise of religion” and telling his X audience to “stay tuned.”

Bailey’s heated response came after the official X account of Kansas City tweeted “a reminder” on Wednesday night that Butker did not live in Kansas City, but in a named city around 25 minutes’ drive away.

We apologies for our previous tweet. It was shared in error. — Kansas City (@KansasCity) May 16, 2024

The tweet, which did not specify Butker’s address, was quickly deleted and replaced with an apology. ““We [apologize] for our previous tweet,” it said. “It was shared in error.”

The mayor of Kansas City, Quinton Lucas, said in his own statement that the post was “clearly inappropriate for a public account.” He said the city would review account access and avoid sharing similar content in the future.

Butker’s speech at Benedictine College on Saturday sparked fierce criticism and debate, with the 28-year-old conservative Catholic bemoaning the state of the country and traditional masculinity, criticizing everything from diversity and equity initiatives to President Joe Biden to Pride Month, which he referred to as a “deadly sin.”

A message appeared earlier this evening from a City public account.



The message was clearly inappropriate for a public account. The City has correctly apologized for the error, will review account access, and ensure nothing like it is shared in the future from public channels. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) May 16, 2024

“I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you,” Butker said in his speech.

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world,” he continued, to cheers.

“I can tell you that my beautiful wife Isabelle would be the first to say that her life truly started when she started living her vocation as a wife and as a mother,” the three-time Super Bowl champion said, adding that his success was only possible because his wife had decided to “embrace one of the most important titles of all: Homemaker.”

