Missouri High-School Pitcher Makes Amazing Backhanded Catch

A high school varsity baseball pitcher wowed the crowd in Wentzville, Missouri, after an incredible catch during a game on April 27.

In a video shared by ACE Pitching Academy, Nick Schmidt can be seen pitching at a game at Holt High School. When the batter hits the ball, Schmidt manages to snag the ball in his glove behind his back. The crowd can be heard gasping in shock at the great catch. As of writing, the video has more than 6,000 views on Twitter. Credit: ACE Pitching Academy via Storyful