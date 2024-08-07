Missouri tax commission orders values rolled back on 75% of Jackson County properties

The Missouri State Tax Commission ruled on Wednesday that Jackson County must roll back the assessment values on 75% of the county’s more than 300,000 property parcels due to errors by the county’s assessment department.

County Executive Frank White Jr. issued a news release calling the the ruling’s finding of irregularities “inaccurate and dangerously politicized” and said its timing was a “desperate, last-minute maneuver” tied to a pending lawsuit filed last year by Attorney General Andrew Bailey.

The tax commission said in its four-page ruling that the county violated a state law that required a physical inspection of all properties when the assessed value is raised by more than 15%. During the 2023 reassessment process, the county failed to do that on most properties, the ruling said.

Therefore, the county must cap increases at 15%, the commission said, which White said would have “disastrous consequences for our community.”

Local school districts would lose $1,500 per student, exerting a “crippling blow” on their budgets, the county said.

This is a developing story.