Missy Elliott Will Star in Pepsi's New Super Bowl Commercial Alongside H.E.R.

Missy Elliott is returning to the Super Bowl in 2020—in a brand new commercial.

The rap superstar, who performed with Katy Perry at the Super Bowl Halftime show in 2015, revealed on Tuesday that she will be appearing in Pepsi’s highly anticipated game-day ad. She will be joined by Grammy winner H.E.R in the spot, which will air during the big game on Sunday, Feb. 2.

“Ok @HerMusicx … we are about to drop some 🔥 @pepsi,” Elliott tweeted. H.E.R. replied back, “You’re legendary!!!! Can’t wait 🔥!”

The 30-second commercial will promote Pepsi Zero Sugar, the brand’s sugar-free cola and its new matte black cans and tabs.

The soft drink company’s Super Bowl ads have become some of the most memorable and star-studded of the game. Last year, Steve Carell, Cardi B and Lil Jon teamed up for an elaborate “Is Pepsi OK?” spot set in a diner. In 2018, Cindy Crawford reprised her role from her iconic 1992 ad—which included an appearance from her son Presley Gerber. Other Pepsi commercial alumni include Beyoncé, Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, One Direction, Pink, Madonna and the Spice Girls.

In the days leading up to Super Bowl 54, Pepsi is producing several high-profile parties and concerts around Miami. In addition to their halftime Show with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, the brand is turning the Clevelander hotel on South Beach into a four-day Pepsi Neon Beach event—with appearances by Snoop Dogg, Lil Jon, Fat Joe and Adriana Lima— and Planet Pepsi Zero Sugar party on Friday night featuring a performance by Harry Styles and featuring Mark Ronson.