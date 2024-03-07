Mitch McConnell Backs Trump Despite Acrimonious Relationship
On March 6, Mitch McConnell, the United States Senate's leading Republican, endorsed Donald Trump's bid for the 2024 election.
On March 6, Mitch McConnell, the United States Senate's leading Republican, endorsed Donald Trump's bid for the 2024 election.
The New York Times reporter also examined a major concern for Donald Trump's campaign.
Donald Trump seems fine with ditching Nikki Haley's supporters, but that could be to his peril in November.
Former BBC anchor Emily Maitlis struck a nerve with her line of questioning.
The failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate made a post on X, formerly Twitter, mocking Haley's birth name.
The North Carolina woman memorably summed up why she was voting for Nikki Haley instead.
The former president received a harsh truth from RSBN's Brian Glenn, who is dating far-right congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Republican strategist Karl Rove said former President Trump’s campaign “ought to be concerned” about unifying the Republican party, pointing to robust support for Republican candidate Nikki Haley’s candidacy on Super Tuesday. Rove called Super Tuesday a “strong night for Donald Trump” in an interview on Fox News, and described the former president’s campaign estimation that…
The GOP frontrunner met with the billionaire and other wealthy Republican donors on Sunday. He claims he is not donating to either candidate
The MSNBC panel then fact-checked “the hell out of” the former president, but Maddow lamented it “does not fix the fact that we broadcast it” in the first place.
The “Morning Joe” anchor had a blunt question for supporters of the former president.
The New York Times is facing a sustained wave of backlash. The Gray Lady has for several weeks been in the crosshairs of a vocal set of critics and readers who believe that Donald Trump poses a grave threat to American democracy and that the influential news organization isn’t adequately conveying those stakes to the public.
Former President Trump said he will do a “Play by Play” of President Biden’s upcoming State of the Union address. “I am pleased to inform you that tomorrow night we will be doing a LIVE, Play by Play, of Crooked Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address,” Trump said in a Truth Social post on…
The Republican National Committee (RNC) failed to earn enough support from states to bring a resolution to ban paying former President Trump’s legal bills to a vote. Henry Barbour, who serves as Mississippi’s national committeeman, confirmed to several news outlets that the resolutions he drafted that would have prohibited the committee from covering the former…
Guest host Ronny Chieng shared his tip after AI-generated pictures of Trump posing with Black people circulated online.
Aude Guerrucci/ReutersThe epic Democratic Party civil war brewing over California’s open U.S. Senate seat has officially fizzled into a coronation.In Tuesday’s primary election, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Republican baseball legend Steve Garvey earned the top two spots to advance to the November general election, boxing out Reps. Katie Porter (D-CA) and Barbara Lee (D-CA), who were on track to place third and fourth, respectively.While California's vote-counting process will not be completed fo
Trump has said he keeps track of every paper clip, loves taking revenge, and is "the best-looking guy." Manhattan prosecutors say jurors should know.
Bill Hemmer warned competitors to “take news out of your name” if they didn’t cover Donald Trump’s speeches, and you know what happened.
Former President Donald Trump is seeking a new trial in the defamation case brought by former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll, arguing that the judge in the case improperly restricted his testimony. Trump in January was ordered to pay $83.3 million in damages to Carroll for defaming her in 2019 when he denied her allegation that he sexually abused her in the dressing room of a Manhattan department store in the 1990s. Trump spent less than five minutes on the witness stand, during which he testified that "I just wanted to defend myself, my family and frankly the presidency."
Global Images Ukraine via Getty An attempt by the Biden administration to have Ukraine’s first lady sit near the widow of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny for a show of unity at Thursday’s State of the Union address has failed miserably.After The Washington Post reported late Tuesday that the idea of Olena Zelenska sitting near Yulia Navalnaya caused “discomfort” for Kyiv, the Ukrainian presidential administration on Wednesday said Zelenska simply had prior commitments.“Due to planned events in
Canada's government has reached a settlement with one of two Canadians who were detained in China for nearly three years on national security charges during a diplomatic fight between the two countries. John K. Phillips, a lawyer for Michael Spavor, confirmed Wednesday that a settlement had been concluded, without giving any details. “I am only able to say that the matter between Mr. Spavor and the government of Canada has been resolved," Phillips said.