Mitch McConnell to Step Down as Senate Republican Leader in November

Kevin Dietsch/Getty

Mitch McConnell will step aside as Senate Republican leader in November, ending a record-breaking run, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

The 82-year old Kentucky Republican, who has served in the U.S. Senate since 1985 and as GOP leader since 2007, will make the announcement himself in a speech from the chamber on Wednesday, according to the AP.

“One of life’s most underappreciated talents is to know when it’s time to move on to life’s next chapter,” read McConnell's prepared remarks, obtained by the AP. “So I stand before you today ... to say that this will be my last term as Republican leader of the Senate.”

“Father Time remains undefeated,” McConnell will say. “I am no longer the young man sitting in the back, hoping colleagues would remember my name. It is time for the next generation of leadership.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

