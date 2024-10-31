How can you mitigate sleep interruptions as Daylight Saving Time ends?

CBC

Seven works of art stolen from an Edmonton hospital are now back in the hands of the local artists.Jeanette Spencer and Barbara Mitchell received their paintings from police on Monday — a month after they were stolen from the Grey Nuns Community Hospital."It was like absolute elation," Mitchell told CBC News. "It was like having your children back or something."Police and security identified a suspect from hospital security footage. A woman willingly turned over the art and wasn't charged, polic