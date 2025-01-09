Mitigation efforts underway in Florida as fires rage on in California
The ground was still smoking Wednesday at the North Sebastian Conservation Area, where the Florida Forest Service burned four acres of land.
In the catastrophic Palisades fire, one of the city's iconic thoroughfares was severely damaged and large swaths of homes were reduced to smoldering rubble.
Fire officials are investigating what started multiple wildfires near Los Angeles. The Santa Ana winds are likely driving their rapid growth.
As tens of thousands flee the blazes, Ben Affleck is sheltering from the Pacific Palisades wildfire with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
Leading into, and closing out the weekend widespread snow blankets in southern Ontario. Some areas will see additional accumulations with lake enhancement and squalls. Meteorologist Nadine Powell has the details.
The president-elect acknowledged the wildfires by... blaming Gov. Gavin Newsom.
"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill was among the thousands who evacuated Los Angeles. Other stars, including Paris Hilton and Billy Crystal, have lost their LA homes.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex leave in Montecito with their two children, Archie and Lilibet
Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions, as snow squalls continue off Lake Huron and Georgian Bay Wednesday
La Niña has finally emerged after months of anticipation, but there’s a catch, and it could impact its influence on the weather.
"Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill and Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis are among those whose homes are at risk as fires continue to break out across Los Angeles, causing more than 30,000 people to flee the Pacific Palisades as well as parts of Malibu and Santa Monica.
Celebrities are sharing emotional reactions and speaking out about evacuating and losing their homes amid the multiple fires in Los Angeles.
Actor Steve Guttenberg was spotted helping clear a path for Los Angelenos to evacuate from the celebrity haven of Pacific Palisades as a dangerous wildfire, exacerbated by windstorms, forced at least 30,000 people in the area to evacuate. The fast-burning wildfire in Los Angeles broke out on Tuesday morning, as the region faced a "life-threatening" windstorm caused by the notorious Santa Ana winds. The blaze has burned at least 1,262 acres, according to the most recent update from CalFire.
"Heartbreaking, devastating, beyond belief. Everything is gone," Shriver posted on X The post Maria Shriver, Chris Pratt and More Celebrities Shook by Los Angeles Fires: ‘All Our Friends Have Lost Everything’ appeared first on TheWrap.
A fast-moving brush fire that erupted Tuesday in Los Angeles threatened homes and sent thousands of residents fleeing, prompting city and state officials to declare a state of emergency. Meanwhile, a second rapidly spreading blaze broke out several hours later, spurring more evacuations, as dangerous winds continued to sweep Southern California late into the evening. The Pacific Palisades fire, which had grown to nearly 3,000 acres by 6:30 p.m. local time, was first reported before 11 a.m. and quickly prompted thousands of evacuations across the region and into Malibu.
"My heart is breaking for the families who have lost everything," the actress wrote on Instagram
Evacuation orders went into effect in Los Angeles' Pacific Palisades neighborhood, with multiple homes under immediate threat on Tuesday.
Fires burning in and around Los Angeles have claimed the homes of numerous celebrities, including Billy Crystal, Jeff Bridges, Paris Hilton and R&B star Jhené Aiko, and led to sweeping disruptions of entertainment events. Three awards ceremonies planned for this weekend have been postponed. Next week's Oscar nominations have been delayed.
Nearly 90 million Americans are under winter weather alerts as another high-impact storm is blasting across the nation's midsection, snarling travel with several inches of snow and glazes of freezing rain and sleet.