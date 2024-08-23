Mitt Romney says he won't be at DNC, but predicts Taylor Swift or Beyonce will be.
From the senator himself: Mitt Romney will not be joining Democrats in Chicago.
"Contrary to fake news posts, I am not the surprise guest at the DNC tonight," Romney wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
His post came in response to a flurry of speculation about a "surprise guest" appearance on the final night of the Democratic convention.
Romney's was one of several names floated as a possibility, as a handful of other Republicans have taken the stage this week in opposition to former President Donald Trump.
The Utah senator put in his own prediction, saying online, "My guess is that it will be Beyoncé or Taylor Swift."
"So disappointing, I know!"
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mitt Romney says he is not the surprise guest at Democratic convention