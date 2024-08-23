Mitt Romney says he won't be at DNC, but predicts Taylor Swift or Beyonce will be.

From the senator himself: Mitt Romney will not be joining Democrats in Chicago.

"Contrary to fake news posts, I am not the surprise guest at the DNC tonight," Romney wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

His post came in response to a flurry of speculation about a "surprise guest" appearance on the final night of the Democratic convention.

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 13: Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) arrives to the NRSC to meet with Former President Donald Trump at the Ronald Reagan Republican Center on June 13, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mattie Neretin/Getty Images)

Romney's was one of several names floated as a possibility, as a handful of other Republicans have taken the stage this week in opposition to former President Donald Trump.

The Utah senator put in his own prediction, saying online, "My guess is that it will be Beyoncé or Taylor Swift."

"So disappointing, I know!"

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mitt Romney says he is not the surprise guest at Democratic convention