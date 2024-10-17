Mitzi Gaynor Dies: Dancing Star Of ‘South Pacific’ And Las Vegas Stage Was 93

Mitzi Gaynor, the actor, singer and dancer who starred in such 1950s Hollywood musicals as South Pacific and There’s No Business Like Show Business before going on to conquer the Las Vegas stage and TV variety specials, has died, her management team announced today. She was 93.

“As we celebrate her legacy, we offer our thanks to her friends and fans and the countless audiences she entertained throughout her long life,” Rene Reyes and Shane Rosamonda of Gaynor’s MGMT team said today in the statement announcing her death.

More from Deadline

See the entire statement below.

The statement added, “We take great comfort in the fact that her creative legacy will endure through her many magical performances captured on film and video, through her recordings and especially through the love and support audiences around the world have shared so generously with her throughout her life and career. Please keep Mitzi in your thoughts and prayers.”

MORE TO COME…

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.