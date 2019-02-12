Mixed 6N news for Wales: Halfpenny back, Faletau won't be

FILE - In this Saturday, March 17, 2018 file photo, Wales' Leigh Halfpenny kicks a conversion during the Six Nations rugby union match between Wales and France at the Millennium stadium in Cardiff, Wales, . Fullback Leigh Halfpenny could be available for Wales' rugby clash with England on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 after recovering from concussion. However, No. 8 Taulupe Faletau needs another operation on his broken right arm and will not appear in this Six Nations. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, file)

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Fullback Leigh Halfpenny could be available for Wales' rugby clash with England next week after recovering from concussion.

However, No. 8 Taulupe Faletau needs another operation on his broken right arm and will not appear in this Six Nations.

Halfpenny was cleared to play on Tuesday for the first time in more than three months, since he took a blow to the head from a late tackle by Australia.

His Scarlets club said he passed a head injury assessment, and has been taking part in full-contact training over the last few days.

"We had a mini-game scenario, what we call level three, which is a game scenario so there is no hiding places," Scarlets coach Wayne Pivac said. "He was taking high balls, getting clattered. He did everything he needed to do."

The British Lions fullback will report to the Wales camp on Wednesday and he is expected to be released to get game time for his club in the Pro14 this Saturday against Treviso.

Faletau's Bath club reported the British Lion will need more surgery on the right forearm that broke in January for the second time in three months.

"We're gutted for Taulupe, but this is the best course of action for him moving forwards as a player," Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder said. "We will know more in terms of timeframes following the surgery, but we're looking forward to welcoming him back into the squad."

Wales hoped Faletau would be available in the Six Nations for the last two rounds against Scotland and Ireland. He hasn't played for Wales since the 2018 Six Nations.

The forearm broke in October in a club game, and in his first game back in January it happened again, despite wearing a brace.

