Miyazaki Hayao’s Studio Ghibli, MM2 Ink Southeast Asia Distribution Deal

Asian media and entertainment company mm2 Entertainment has secured a five-year distribution partnership with Miyazaki Hayao’s Studio Ghibli, bringing the renowned Japanese animation studio’s acclaimed films back to Southeast Asian theatrical audiences.

The deal encompasses 21 Studio Ghibli titles, including Miyazaki’s “Spirited Away,” “Howl’s Moving Castle,” and “My Neighbour Totoro.” mm2 will rerelease the beloved films across Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Cambodia.

Parent company mm2 Asia operates cinema chains in Singapore and Malaysia, providing direct access to moviegoers. The first Studio Ghibli releases under this agreement are slated for later this year.

Studio Ghibli recently received the honorary Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. Additionally, “The World of Studio Ghibli” exhibition is set to launch at Singapore’s ArtScience Museum.

The Southeast Asia releases come after Studio Ghibli scored belated first time releases in China to considerable box office success. “My Neighbor Totoro” was released in the Middle Kingdom in 2018, some 30 years after it bowed in Japan, while “Ponyo” released in 2020, 12 years after its original release. 2001 film “Spirited Away” released in China in 2019, where it beat then new release “Toy Story 4” in its opening weekend. More recently, China became the biggest theatrical market for “The Boy and the Heron.”

Chang Long Jong, group CEO of mm2 Asia, said: “Studio Ghibli’s films are renowned worldwide for their artistry, storytelling, and emotional resonance. This partnership allows us to bring these beloved classics to Southeast Asian audiences, where they can be enjoyed on the big screen as intended. We are confident that this collaboration will introduce a new generation of fans to the world of Studio Ghibli.”

Junichi Nishioka, VP of PR, curation and archive, international distribution at Studio Ghibli, added: “Many visitors from Southeast Asia come to the Ghibli Museum, Mitaka and Ghibli Park every day. Recently, Miyazaki Hayao received the prestigious Magsaysay Award. We feel that our films are being enjoyed by a much larger number of Asian people than before. I am very happy that this opportunity will be a great help in bringing our works to even more people, and to the children who will be born in the future.”

