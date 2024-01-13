MLA Cyr shares vision for 2024 and looks back on 2023

LAKELAND - In a year marked by focused initiatives and substantial strides, Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul MLA Scott Cyr took some time to share what he feels are the highlights and achievements of 2023, while also outlining some ambitious goals for 2024 - despite having been sworn into his role just six months ago.

Cyr explained how a critical initiative was started in 2023, with the MLA advocating for the creation of a recovery community within the Lakeland riding.

“We proposed the creation of a recovery community in the Lakeland district to the Minister of Mental Health and Addiction, aiming to combat addiction and its societal impacts," says Cyr. Provincially, “The Opioid Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Amendment Act was also passed, and we celebrated the completion of the Red Deer Recovery Community, partnering with First Nations for recovery communities, including the opening of the Lethbridge Recovery Community,” explained Cyr.

The MLA emphasized a focus on tackling crime while advocating for expanded addiction services and increasing business security.

“Crime has been a top priority. We've held regular dialogues with the regional RCMP in St. Paul, Cold Lake, and Bonnyville, brainstorming local solutions and strategies. Our efforts to establish a local recovery center, in partnership with local municipalities and reserves, aim to address the intertwined issues of opioid addiction, crime, and homelessness.”

Furthermore, in collaboration with the Bonnyville Chamber of Commerce, proactive measures were taken to develop proposals aimed at enhancing security for local businesses, thereby fortifying commercial safety. "We've also been proactive in addressing federal bail programs, exploring alternatives with local legal authorities to ensure justice and community safety,” he said.

Cyr said there were several critical issues he had to face following his election in the spring of 2023.

“For the first time since 2019, I was back in the legislature with a clear focus on critical issues: addressing the shortage of local doctors, tackling rural crime, and fixing Highway 28 - a project I first initiated in 2015,” he said.

“We've partnered with [Athabasca-Barrhead-Westlock MLA] Glenn van Dijken and the Honourable Dale Nally, leading to a letter to the Minister of Transportation requesting a detailed plan for Highway 28 upgrades, with consultations scheduled in the new year. Minister Dreeshen has already committed $5 million to study the highway and create an action plan, and we’re hoping that he accords it Economic Corridor status soon.”

Cyr highlighted important moments, notably Premier Danielle Smith's visit to the region, the reaffirmation of trust from Albertans with the election, and active participation in the UCP Annual General Meeting.

“A highlight for the year was Premier Danielle Smith's visit to Bonnyville on March 30,” Cyr recounted. The event drew over 800 attendees and was orchestrated by the local UCP board under Mitch Sylvester's guidance at the Bonnyville and District Centennial Centre.

Additionally, Cyr stressed the substantial efforts directed towards managing wildfire seasons, underlining a committed dedication to safeguarding both Albertans and the environment.

“Our response to the wildfire season, with significant firefighting resources and financial aid to evacuees, underscores our commitment to protecting Albertans and our environment,” said Cyr. He expressed gratitude to the response of the region's firefighters.

"I would like to thank our area firefighters for their response to suppression in our region.”

Cyr also spoke of the province’s financial management through what he described as economic growth and balanced budgets. “Employment in Alberta has seen significant growth, driven by investments like Dow’s Path2Zero project in Fort Saskatchewan.”

Furthermore, “This monumental $11 billion initiative is set to yield 3.2 million metric tonnes of polyethylene and ethylene derivatives, generating a remarkable 7,000 to 8,000 employment opportunities, further fortifying the region's economic vitality,” according to the MLA.

In 2024, Cyr plans to prioritize critical issues for the betterment of the Lakeland region.

Infrastructure takes precedence, notably Highway 28.

“This is a critical task due to the road's current hazardous and congested state,” said Cyr. He also aims to address other infrastructure issues.

“I plan to push for improvements to our aging bridges and deteriorating roads, particularly around Bonnyville and St. Paul.”

Cyr's infrastructure vision encompasses diverse initiatives, including crucial water projects and collaborations for recreational amenities.

"Several water projects are also on my agenda, including addressing inflation pressures on the CLRUSC (Cold Lake Regional Utility Services Commission) wastewater treatment facility upgrade in Cold Lake, which is necessary to meet provincial and federal standards,” explains Cyr.

He further notes, “Collaboration with Elk Point on a new arena and with Bonnyville on their new pool initiative is ongoing.”

Cyr adds, “I am also working with the County of St. Paul and the MD of Bonnyville to advocate for relaxed fishing regulations in the area.”

When considering rural healthcare, Cyr says he will focus on improving accessibility, pushing for innovative senior care initiatives, and advocating for a new St. Paul seniors lodge.

Chantel Downes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeland This Week