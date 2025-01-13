MLB Player Jordan Sprinkle Marries Alyssa Kuri in 'Classic and Elegant' Desert Wedding (Exclusive)

"Our wedding was so surreal and the best day of our lives," the groom tells PEOPLE

Chicago White Sox player Jordan Sprinkle married his longtime love Alyssa Kuri on Jan. 10 at The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage in California

The couple met when they were just 15 and 16 years old, and had their first dance to a song they listened to together early in their relationship, "Get You" by Daniel Caesar

"I am excited to continue to grow and learn together and we are really looking forward to this next chapter," the professional baseball player tells PEOPLE

Chicago White Sox star Jordan Sprinkle is married!

The professional baseball player, 23, tied the knot with his high school sweetheart Alyssa Kuri on Friday, Jan. 10 at The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage in California. The "classic and elegant" wedding was attended by only 40 of the couple's closest friends and family, making for an intimate celebration in the desert.

"It was important to us to keep our wedding guest list small, so we could focus on spending quality time with our family and closest friends," the groom tells PEOPLE. "With all the traveling we do, we wanted this day to feel personal and be surrounded by the people who’ve meant the most to us."

Lorin Kelly | @lorinkelly Alyssa Kuri and Jordan Sprinkle

The bride adds: "Being able to share such a meaningful day with the people who have had the biggest impact on our relationship made it so special."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sprinkle popped the question during a Christian conference with MLB players and their significant others at The Ritz-Carlton, Naples in Florida on Nov. 9, 2023, so it "just felt natural" to have the wedding at another luxury Ritz-Carlton resort. Plus, the off-season weather is "perfect" and the location is close to their families based in Southern California.

Related: MLB Player Nolan Gorman Marries Madison Rivers in 'Magical' NYE Wedding Under the Stars! (Exclusive)

"I grew up in Palm Desert, and most of my family still lives there, so it’s always felt like home," Sprinkle says. "Back when we were doing long distance in high school, we spent a lot of time in the desert, so it’s been a big part of our story … we both just knew it was the place. It felt like the right venue, surrounded by so many memories that mean so much to us."

Lorin Kelly | @lorinkelly Jordan Sprinkle and Alyssa Kuri's wedding ceremony setup

The night before the big day, a welcome dinner was held at The Westin Desert Willow Villas, Palm Desert. Everyone enjoyed scenic sunset views and catching up over an elegant meal.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We wanted to have some intentional time with our immediate family before our wedding day since it all goes by so quickly," Sprinkle says.

The morning of the wedding, the bride and groom privately exchanged handwritten vows over breakfast. The personal moment, which was recorded by a vintage camcorder, is what Kuri was most looking forward to.

"Getting married means everything — being able to make this commitment to Jordan is the biggest honor and blessing," the wellness, fitness and lifestyle influencer says. "I am so grateful that God gave me such an amazing partner and I am so excited for our life together. I look forward to continuing to grow together and building our life."

For his part, Sprinkle was most anticipating their first look and wedding ceremony. The union was officiated by Kris Graham from Bethlehem Temple Church in Los Angeles. He "set the tone" by beginning the day in prayer.

"The way he brought everyone together in that moment was beautiful, and it definitely set the tone for the rest of the day," Kuri says.

ADVERTISEMENT

The couple exchanged wedding rings from Klare Jewelers and said "I do" underneath an arch of white florals arranged by Award Creative Co.'s Taylor Townsend.

The bride turned heads in a "timeless and modern" mermaid-style wedding ceremony dress with a sweetheart neckline that was custom-designed by Justin Alexander. The chic look was paired with a veil from Archive Bridal. Kuri's hair was styled by Riri Roya and makeup done by Shadi Malek.

"It’s going to be incredible to see her, with everything that has led us up to this moment, how God has led our relationship, and finally making it official," Sprinkle told PEOPLE ahead of the ceremony. He wore a classic black tuxedo from The Modern Groom.

Lorin Kelly | @lorinkelly Alyssa Kuri and Jordan Sprinkle

The reception followed a neutral color palette for a "timeless, clean and sophisticated" feel. There, the couple had their first dance to Daniel Caesar's "Get You," which is one of the first songs they listened to early in their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later in the night, Kuri changed into a second bridal dress. She worked with Rosie Etienne Bridal to craft "an amazing 3D European lace minidress." She accessorized with lace gloves, along with diamond jewelry from Verstolo.

Guests were served a plated dinner of sea bass with caviar or truffle beef tenderloin. For dessert, they savored slices of lemon-raspberry wedding cake.

"Our wedding was definitely a dream come true," Kuri says. "To be able to have all of our family and a couple close friends together was such a blessing, and I feel so lucky to have had such an amazing team around me to create such a beautiful aesthetic and make the vision come to life. I wanted modern, classic and neutral and I feel like we achieved above and beyond what I could imagine."

Sprinkle adds: "Our wedding was so surreal, and the best day of our lives. Seeing it all come together was honestly amazing."

Before they left, guests recorded messages for the bride and groom on a vintage phone provided by After the Tone. It acted as a voicemail audio guestbook. They also took home custom wedding favors, which included candles from Taja Collection and "Sprinkle Dreams" candy bars from Chuao Chocolatier.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The newlyweds have been in a relationship for eight years, and met when they were teenagers.

"It was definitely love at first sight. Once we got to know each other more we both knew it was right. Alyssa grew up competitive cheerleading, and so did my little sisters. We actually saw each other for the first time in the audience at a National Championship Competition," Sprinkle recalls.

"I reached out to her afterward, and we started texting and talking on the phone for a couple of weeks," he continues. "When we went on our first date in Laguna Beach, I just knew she was the one. I asked her to be my girlfriend that day — we were 15 and 16 then — and we've been together ever since."

Lorin Kelly | @lorinkelly Jordan Sprinkle and Alyssa Kuri

Kuri adds: "We’ve been so lucky to grow together over the past eight years. Starting our relationship so young has really allowed us to support each other and learn so much together. He is such a blessing to me. I’m beyond excited for the next chapter of our lives as we continue to grow and build a future together."

The next step for the couple is a honeymoon in Hawaii at the Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina. After that, the two are excited to spend the rest of their lives together as husband and wife.

"Getting married is such a huge blessing and amazing responsibility," Sprinkle says, adding, "I am so thankful for Alyssa."

Additional credits:

Planning and Design: Crowned Events @crowned.events

Signage: Studio Restore @studiorestore.co

Videographer: Ellen Disorbo @ellendisorbo

Content: Caden Socials @cadensocials

Shoes and Bags: Badgley Mischka @BadgleyMischka

Pressed Florals: @pressedfloral_

Linens: BBJ La Tavola @bbjlatavola

Invitations: @noteworthyyco

Getting Ready: Homebodii @homebodii

Tan: Trained by Dolce Glow's Isabel Alysa @sdbronzebar

Skin: @jennzraskin @skincarebyshan

Sculpt: @brazilianbodysculptingsd

Rentals: @rickyspartyrentals and @teamimpulseevents

Agencies: ICA, Infinity Creative Agency; Michele Marie PR

Wedding Week and Honeymoon Clothing Brands: City Beach, SecondLeft, Bared Footwear, Nadine Merabi, QUAY, Montce, Peppermayo, GymShark, Love McNicoll, Skies Are Blue, Alohas, M. Gemi, GlowMode, Splendid



Read the original article on People