MLB roundup: Verlander, Astros dominate White Sox

Justin Verlander carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and Michael Brantley keyed a four-run uprising in the fifth with an opposite-field double to left as the Houston Astros claimed a 5-1 victory over the visiting Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

Verlander (8-1) flirted with his third career no-hitter, dominating the White Sox with a season-high 12 strikeouts while allowing just one baserunner entering the top of the seventh.

After Verlander recorded his 11th strikeout to open that frame, he lost his no-hitter and shutout when Jose Abreu drilled a first-pitch fastball for a homer to straightaway center field. Verlander gave up one run, one hit and one walk in eight innings.

Houston's Yuli Gurriel hit a solo homer, and Michael Brantley had a two-run double.

Cubs 3, Phillies 2

Javier Baez ripped a pinch-hit, walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift Chicago to a win over visiting Philadelphia.

Before the game, Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Baez would be held out for the second consecutive day due to an injured heel and would undergo an MRI exam. However, after more than 3 1/2 hours on the bench, Baez delivered in the game's most critical moment. Albert Almora Jr. also had an RBI during a two-run ninth for Chicago.

The Cubs bounced back after Andrew McCutchen ripped a two-out, two-run single in the seventh inning to put the Phillies ahead 2-1. Philadelphia's four-game winning streak ended.

Yankees 11, Orioles 4

Clint Frazier homered twice and drove in five runs, and Gary Sanchez hit a three-run homer for the second straight night as New York prevailed at Baltimore.

Frazier hit a two-run homer and a three-run shot. Sanchez belted his three-run homer in the first -- after hitting a tiebreaking three-run homer in the ninth inning that gave New York a 10-7 victory on Monday night. The Yankees posted their 12th victory in 15 games.

The Orioles have now allowed 100 home runs in just 48 games to set a dubious record. The 2000 Kansas City Royals (57 games) were the previous fastest team to serve up 100.

Giants 4, Braves 3

Joe Panik capped a three-run ninth inning with a two-out, two-strike, two-RBI single, rallying San Francisco to a win over visiting Atlanta.

After Julio Teheran had made his fourth straight solid start, the Braves took a 3-1 lead into the last of the ninth. Atlanta got within one out of a win before Kevin Pillar stroked a single to score Brandon Crawford, getting the Giants within one.

After Pillar stole second and took third on Pablo Sandoval's pinch-hit, infield single, Mac Williamson pinch-ran for Sandoval and also stole second, putting the potential tying and winning runs in scoring position. That's when Panik, with a full count, poked a pitch from Luke Jackson (2-1) into right field, easily scoring the two baserunners for the walk-off win.

A's 5, Indians 3

Mark Canha belted a two-run homer among his two hits in place of injured slugger Khris Davis, lifting visiting Oakland past Cleveland. Jurickson Profar hit his second homer in as many games, and Matt Chapman ripped an RBI double for the Athletics, who have won a season-high five in a row.

Francisco Lindor launched his 14th career leadoff homer, and Carlos Santana went deep for the third time in four contests for the Indians, who have lost four of five versus Oakland this season.

Davis' return to the Athletics' lineup didn't last long as he was lifted in the third inning, with pinch hitter Canha going deep. Davis is dealing with the lingering effects of the left hip contusion he sustained after running into a wall at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on May 5, and he is headed to the injured list.

Twins 8, Angels 3

Minnesota started slowly but put together big innings late in the game to rally past Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

Angels starting pitcher Trevor Cahill held the Twins hitless until the fifth inning before the Minnesota offense got rolling with three runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh, primarily against the Los Angeles bullpen.

Minnesota got a big boost from the top of the lineup, as the first four hitters -- Max Kepler, Jorge Polanco, Marwin Gonzalez and Eddie Rosario -- combined for eight hits, six runs and seven RBIs to lead the Twins to their seventh victory in their past eight games.

Padres 3, Diamondbacks 2

