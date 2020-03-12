MLB Star Robinson Canó Says He Wants to Be Remembered More for 'Giving Back' Than Baseball Career

For New York Mets player Robinson Canó, being a part of the major leagues means more than just a responsibility to excel in baseball.

The 37-year-old athlete covers the upcoming issue of Haute Living, for which he opened up about his passion for community service.

“I want to be remembered more for giving back [than for my skill as an athlete],” the eight-time All-Star player admitted.

“If the world only sees me as a baseball player, they’re only going to remember me [until] someone else does something that [surpasses what I’ve done],” he said.

The player continued, “For example, if someone hit five doubles in one day, they’re going to say, ‘This is the first second basemen since Robbie to hit five doubles in one day.’ But once baseball is done, it’s all about the next generation. They’re not going to remember me; there’s always going to be another second baseman.”

Canó — who was named after Baseball Hall of Famer Jackie Robinson — has already dedicated much of his career to giving back.

The athlete formed the RC24 Foundation to support the lives of underserved children and communities, and five years ago he opened a Montessori school in San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, where he grew up.

“[I want them to see me as] Robbie, that I’m a human being like anyone else. I want to be remembered as a humble guy that really cares and gives back,” he shared of his legacy.

The baseball player explained that he’s been “blessed that I’ve been able to go to school and play at a high level” which is why he wants to go back and give to his community.

“I’ve grown up with kids that don’t have shoes or have played in Little Leagues with holes in their shoes. [And] I’ve been around Dominican players on the major-league level that don’t even know how to write their names,” he explained. “This shouldn’t be happening.”

Adding, “You’ve got to help them out. I want to encourage the guys to get better —not just playing baseball, but to coach them outside of baseball.”