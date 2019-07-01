MMA Fight Ruled No Contest Due To 'Tarantino Levels Of Blood' (GRAPHIC)

This mixed martial arts bout was bound for gory.

Welterweights Ross Houston and Nicolas Dalby bled so much during the Cage Warriors event in London Saturday, that referee Marc Goddard called the fight in the middle of the third round, MMA Junkie reported. He ruled it a no contest because the floor was too slick with blood. (The potentially upsetting images are below.)

Much of the spillage flowed from Dalby’s head gash and Houston’s broken nose.

Afterward, “the two fighters appeared proud of the other man’s performance and hugged each other,” USA Today’s For The Win wrote.

One Twitter user noted the “Tarantino levels of blood,” so you know it had to be bad.

But if you really want to see videos and photos of the match, here ya go:

Nicolas Dalby and Ross Houston Fight To No-Contest In a Bloodbath at #CW106 https://t.co/1r9eP7NGsM via @Tudor_leo pic.twitter.com/x0yPB0vpIl — Sherdog by Mandatory (@sherdogdotcom) June 30, 2019

We are all winners tonight #CW106



The referee and medical officials have called a stop to the action before the end of round 3, declaring our main event a No Contest. pic.twitter.com/ireRWC4KAt — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) June 29, 2019

You know when the ref has to call a fight due to the amount of blood on the mat that it was epic! True cage warriors and a sick image to cap it off! #Cagewarriors106 #CW106 pic.twitter.com/BwelOYtfLL — Champion Sports Productions (@ChampSportsProd) June 29, 2019

Only 3 minutes into rd 2 and we're at Tarantino levels of blood #CW106 #NightofChampions — Rhodri Morgan (@RMorganMMA) June 29, 2019

