Mo. voting system fails to include people with disabilities. Here’s what can be done | Opinion

As the October 9 Missouri voter registration deadline approaches, political parties are rallying to encourage citizens to participate in our democracy. But what is democracy if not a means for every voice to be heard? What about the millions of Americans with disabilities who face significant barriers to voting? If we don’t address these challenges, we fail to uphold the promise of equal participation and leave too many voices unheard.

In the November 2022 mid-term election, 15.8 million Americans with disabilities reported voting, making up 6.7% of the electorate nationwide. In Missouri alone, 326,109 individuals with disabilities cast their ballots, representing 7% of the state electorate.

While seven percentage points may not seem significant, elections are swayed by smaller margins. This influential group of voters has the power to make a difference, but only if we ensure that our voting systems are fully accessible and inclusive.

Approximately 14% of voters with disabilities in Missouri reported facing challenges when accessing the polls due to transportation, accessibility, communication issues with poll workers, and difficulty using voting equipment. These numbers are not just statistics. They represent real people whose voices are being marginalized.

Mail-in voting, which could serve as a more accessible alternative, also raises issues. Many people with disabilities would prefer to vote by mail, but express mistrust and concern about the ability of the post office to deliver their ballot on time. This lack of trust is compounded by Missouri’s failure to provide an online ballot tracking system.

While Missouri has made some strides in voting accessibility, we are still far from achieving a truly inclusive system. This is a call to listen to the insights of disability-led groups and organizations at the forefront of advancing equitable voting practices. At Easterseals, we believe that several targeted policy changes could significantly improve accessibility in Missouri:

Rethink ID and signature requirements. Missouri’s 2022 law requiring government-issued photo IDs and matching signatures poses significant hurdles for many people with disabilities, including those without a driver’s license or with conditions that affect signature consistency. Adopting more inclusive practices, like California’s signature stamps or Colorado’s online ballot support system (txt2cure) would make voting far more accessible for Missourians with disabilities.

Improve training for poll workers on disability rights. Too often, people with disabilities arrive at polling places only to find that accessibility equipment is not properly set up or that poll workers are unaware of their rights. Comprehensive training could help make the voting experience smoother and more dignified for everyone.

Introduce online ballot tracking for mail-in voting. Offering an online tracking option would alleviate concerns for those who prefer not to vote in person due to accessibility issues. Many voters with disabilities have expressed a lack of trust in the postal system’s ability to deliver their ballots on time. Online tracking would provide peace of mind and ensure every vote is counted.

Include people with disabilities in policy discussions. It’s crucial to involve those directly affected in the conversations that shape their lives. Regular disability policy forums and roundtables would allow for their lived experiences to inform the very policies meant to serve them.

If policymakers truly believe in the importance of every American’s voice being heard, these steps must be taken. I’m calling on all Missourians to advocate for voting reforms that open the door wider to citizens with disabilities. Voting is not just a right—it is a responsibility that binds us all. For more information, visit 25percentvotes.com.

Wendy Sullivan is the CEO of Easterseals Midwest, an organization dedicated to helping individuals with disabilities and their families live better.