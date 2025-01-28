Mo. Woman Goes on Shooting Spree Targeting Her Exes — Killing 2 People and Injuring 1 in Multi-State Rampage

Taylor Santiago is accused of killing her ex-husband while a 12-year-old child was in another room: police

A Missouri woman is accused of going on a shooting spree across two states and killing two people, allegedly targeting former lovers.

Taylor Santiago, 31, is suspected of killing her ex-husband in Missouri and the girlfriend of her estranged lover, who himself was seriously injured, in Arkansas, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by PEOPLE.

In the affidavit, police in Aurora, Mo., say they responded to a report of a woman who stated she killed three people.

Santiago allegedly confessed to inviting Huffman over on Jan. 22 under the pretense that he would see a 12-year-old child. When Huffman arrived, Santiago allegedly told the child that she was going “take care of the bad guys” and to cover his ears, the affidavit claims.

Santiago then allegedly said she went into another room and shot Huffman twice, took his car keys and drove to Carroll County, Ark., where she believed she had killed two more people, the affidavit states.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says in a press release that on Jan. 22, it responded to a report of a shooting and discovered a deceased woman and an injured man, who was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The release noted that the suspect was arrested in Missouri.

Arkansas authorities did not identify the woman who was killed in the shooting. Aurora-Marionville police say the man shot in Arkansas was the biological father of one of Santiago’s children.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Santiago allegedly returned to Aurora following the Arkansas shootings to turn herself in.

Santiago is charged with first-degree murder, robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child in Missouri, according to court records. It is not immediately clear if she has entered a plea or if she has been charged in Arkansas. She does not have an attorney listed.



