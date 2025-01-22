“Mob Wives” Star Natalie DiDonato Reported Missing by Family

Her mother, Denise Fuoco, said the VH1 alum looked nervous the last time they spoke via FaceTime

Mob Wives’ Natalie DiDonato is missing after failing to catch two flights home, according to her family.

The reality television star, 44, who joined the VH1 series for season 5, is currently the subject of a missing persons case as of Tuesday, Jan. 21. TMZ was first to report the news.

According to the outlet, Natalie’s family contacted authorities when she failed to catch two separate flights home to Florida, one being on Jan. 5.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Natalie DiDonato, May 15, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The Las Vegas Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that a missing person report was taken for Natalie, but did not immediately offer additional details.

Natalie’s mother, Denise Fuoco, told TMZ that her last conversation with her daughter was on FaceTime a week ago. During their call, Natalie did not disclose her whereabouts and rushed off the phone while looking nervous and distressed.

When Denise tried to contact her again, calling both of her daughter’s cell phones, she did not receive an answer.

Denise added that her daughter has seemed “distant” for the past month, and not knowing where Natalie is has her worried "sick" and unable to sleep.

vh1 Natalie DiDonato

She added that a friend of Natalie’s, known just as “Ben,” said the Mob Wives alum contacted him via WhatsApp recently to ask for money for a plane ticket to Florida, but she never arrived.

In the television personality’s last social media post, she seemed to be in good spirits.

“Not bad for 44 🥰 I love me some me,” Natalie captioned a photo of herself smiling while out on the town, sitting in a matching black set and thigh-high boots.

“It’s not my bday…I’m just feelin myself, dropped 10 lbs…hit that goal weight,” she continued in the Dec. 12, 2024 Instagram post. “Getting older is a blessing, can't believe I made it this far. I'm embracing my age because to me it's a badge of honor to have made it to 44.”

Mob Wives: The Last Stand was the final season of the franchise, which ended in 2016.



