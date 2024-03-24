Mobile Service Centre coming to Whitney in April

According to a media release by the Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery’s media relations advisor Sandra Bento on March 11, new mobile service centres are coming to six northern communities by April, including Whitney in South Algonquin Township, for residents to access in-person government services like drivers’ licenses, health cards and more. The MPBSD’s media relations associate Praveen Senthinathan and South Algonquin Township Mayor Ethel LaValley comment on this new initiative.

These new mobile service centres will deliver in-person access to services in MacTier, Burk’s Falls, Apsley, Denbigh, Moose Deer First Nation and Whitney. Services are now available in MacTier and Burk’s Falls, with the remaining four communities getting these services in April. Extrapolating from the hours of these centres in MacTier and Burk’s Falls, it should be in Whitney either weekly or bi-weekly for four or five hours during the day. Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery Todd McCarthy said in the media release that their government is delivering on its commitment to closing service gaps and enhancing the customer experience for northern Ontarians. “The mobile service centre is just one example of how, under the leadership of Premier Ford, we are constantly introducing innovative service delivery models and utilizing new technologies to better adapt to the unique needs of communities throughout Ontario,” he says.

Services at these mobile service centres are offered in English and French and once open, appointments for the Whitney location can be booked at www.ontario.ca/page/book-serviceontario.appointment. In addition to drivers’ licenses and health cards, these centres will also offer vehicle permits and plates, stickers for commercial vehicles, accessible parking permits, driver and vehicle records, insurance (OHIP), organ and tissue donation cards, birth, marriage and death certificates, photo cards, apostille/authentication of documents, fishing, hunting and camping permits, taxes, and housing and property documents.

Senthinathan reiterated that the Ontario government introduced these new Service Ontario mobile service centres in the six northern rural locations including Whitney by next month. “Customers can easily locate the regular schedule and hours of operation in each community at Ontario.ca/locations and book a convenient appointment at Ontario.ca/appointment. Future visits will be posted to Ontario.ca when they are scheduled. We will continue to evaluate our service schedule to determine if the frequency should be increased based on community needs. Customers can also easily access over 55 services online at Ontario.ca/services,” he says.

Senthinathan said they were ensuring access to Service Ontario services in underserved communities and that the benefits of this pilot include; convenient access to important government services, enhanced customer experience with convenient access where they live and work and is a cost-effective service delivery model to deliver government services to Ontarians. “The government of Ontario is making life easier and more convenient for people across the province by finding simpler, faster and better ways to meet the needs of all Ontario communities," he says.

LaValley told The Bancroft Times that the mobile service centre coming to South Algonquin in April was a good thing for South Algonquin residents.

Michael Riley, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Bancroft Times