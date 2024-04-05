Mobile school-based clinics helping take care of local children's teeth
Mobile school-based clinics helping take care of local children's teeth
Mobile school-based clinics helping take care of local children's teeth
This symptom is often dismissed, which is why it's so important to recognize.
The last few days have been agonizing, said Kendrah Wong, as she mourns for her son, who was killed in a dog attack earlier this week in south Edmonton.Kache Grist, 11, was a creative boy with a wild imagination, who liked to draw and make his own plushies, Wong said. He was also polite, kind and always willing to help someone."He's just the sweetest boy ever," she told CBC News Thursday. "He held the door for ladies. He helped them walk across the street if they needed a hand. He was so gentle.
Royal fans have long theorized she's the "older woman" Harry talks about in his memoir.
“It’s not about politics,” the veteran newscaster says ahead of the 2024 presidential election The post Dan Rather ‘Vehemently’ Denounces Trump as President for One ‘Simple’ Reason appeared first on TheWrap.
Trump revived unfounded accusations against Biden while making his debate demand.
Amelia Gray is the new face of Frame, modelling the denim brand's jeans in a whole new way - by holding a pair over her totally naked body as she poses in bed.
"Simple things mean the most to her," Shaun Cassidy said of his mom
Saul Loeb/Getty ImagesThe MAGA-friendly judge overseeing Donald Trump’s trial for hoarding classified documents at Mar-a-Lago has handed prosecutors a minor victory on Thursday. But she also refused to take the bait on a trap that could have very well led to her removal from the case.U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon on Thursday rejected the former president’s bid to dismiss the entire case on the faulty premise that the Department of Justice had no right to turn a bureaucratic spat over pres
Model/actress Brooke Shields has revealed felt "sexy" posing in underwear for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS shoot - admitting she feels "proud" to have been able strip off at the age of 58
"I didn't know what hat I was wearing," the former boycotter of the Anheuser-Busch beer tells Laura Ingraham The post Kid Rock Appears Confused, Drink in Hand, When Asked Why He’s Wearing a Budweiser Hat on Fox News | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
The behavior is also known as "backburnering" and it's more common than you think.
The Good Doctor star Noah Galvin has spoken out about his shocking exit from the final season of the ABC show.
On Wednesday, Trump's NY hush-money judge rejected as too little, too late, his claim of 'presidential immunity.'
Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, is engaged to Olivia Henson – see Prince George's godfather's future bride's similar background to the Princess of Wales.
The dangerous animal was “lingering” around a property in Australia, officials said.
Ashley Graham took to her Instagram stories to share her outfit of the day – a chic AF black lace bra and matching high-waist knickers with a camo print cap.
"As his drone soared higher, an astonishing sight awaited him — a small door perched atop one of the tallest hills," the story read.
"If you have illegal aliens invading your home, we will deport you," the former president said at a rally.
The late-night host delivers a blunt refresher to the ex-president.
The judge overseeing the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump and others rejected on Thursday arguments by the former president that the indictment seeks to criminalize political speech protected by the First Amendment. The indictment issued in August by a Fulton County grand jury accused Trump and 18 others of participating in a wide-ranging scheme to illegally try to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia after the Republican incumbent narrowly lost the state to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump's attorneys argued that all the charges against him involved political speech that is protected even if the speech ends up being false.