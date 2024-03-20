‘Mobile Suit Gundam’ creator challenges new artists to 'crush' Miyazaki, surpass ‘One Piece’

Meanwhile, Fandom’s fifth annual Inside Fandom study in 2023 ranked “One Piece” as the third-most popular entertainment franchise in the world, next to “ Star Wars ” at No. 1, followed by Marvel in second. The series beat other big-name franchises on the list, including “Elder Scrolls,” “Grand Theft Auto” and “ Final Fantasy .”

Tomino has never shied away from his professional rivalry against Miyazaki. He expressed his admiration for the legendary director and urge to surpass him during his lecture at Takara University’s Tokyo Media Department on May 5, 2019, telling the students, “Once you join the anime industry, you’re surrounded by deeply talented people… If there’s someone you want to crush nearby, it inspires you to chase after your dreams to a ridiculous extent… I was able to make something like Gundam because I met Miyazaki and Isao Takahata [another Studio Ghibli director].”