Mobo awards founder Kanya King reveals stage four cancer: I am still processing

The founder of the Mobo awards, Kanya King, has revealed that she has stage four bowel cancer.

King, chief executive of the event which celebrates and elevates black music in the UK, disclosed her condition on Wednesday as she accepted a lifetime achievement prize at the Live Awards, the live music industry event, at London’s Troxy venue.

She said: “Learning I have stage four bowel cancer was something I never saw coming and I am still processing this unexpected reality.

“While this journey will undoubtedly be challenging, I’ve always believed in finding meaning through adversity.

“This diagnosis isn’t the end of my story — it’s a chance to inspire resilience, raise awareness, use this moment to not only fight my own battle but to amplify the message of early detection and the importance of proactively taking charge of your health. If my story can save just one life, then it’s a story worth telling.”

She also wrote on Instagram that she wants to “use my platform to shine a light on the importance of health equity and to empower others facing chronic illnesses to keep pushing”.

“My faith remains my anchor, and I believe this chapter will be one of growth, resilience, and service,” King added.

Stage four, or advanced, cancer means that a primary cancer has spread to other parts of the body.

King also shared a video of her and Labour MP Dawn Butler in conversation about the news, in which she said it was “devastating”, and urged people to try and get an early diagnosis, and if they think something is wrong “do not take no for an answer” from their doctor.

Underneath the post, singer Oritse Williams, comedian Babatunde Aleshe, and Loose Women star Judi Love all sent her messages of support.

Williams wrote: “Strength and prayers all the way for you Kanya. To encourage and think of others whilst going through this is a true testament of your character.”

Love wrote that she was “sending so much love”, and added: “You are a truly incredible Queen for all that you’re doing for the industry and talent, plus now sharing this with us, some how your still encouraging others .We pray nothing but healing and comfort at this difficult time xx.”

Little Simz with her Best Hip-Hop award at the Mobo Awards (Danny Lawson/PA)

King, who grew up in a small council flat in Kilburn, north-west London – and became a mother at 16, and began the Mobo Awards while working as a TV researcher.

The inaugural event took place in 1996 at London’s Grand Connaught Rooms.

It has honoured trailblazing artists including Dave, Ghetts, Headie One, Central Cee, Aitch, and 2022 Mercury Prize winner Little Simz.

She received a CBE award for her services to music and culture in 2018 following becoming an MBE in 1999.

King will continue to guide the organisation as it prepares for the 2025 MOBO Awards and the milestone of its 30th anniversary in 2026.

She has also been honoured with an honorary fellowship by Goldsmiths, University of London, an honorary doctorate of Business Administration at London Metropolitan University and an honorary doctorate of music from Leeds Metropolitan University.

Her latest accomplishment, the LIVEtime Achievement honour, is presented to an individual who has played a principal role in driving forward and improving the UK’s live music business, having dedicated much of their career to the live music sector.