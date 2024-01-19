Mobos 2024: Three-day festival planned in Sheffield ahead of awards

Stormzy is nominated for four awards at the Mobos in February

Sheffield will host a "dynamic series of events" to celebrate the Mobo Awards coming to the city for the first time.

Mobo Awards Sheffield - The Fringe will take place ahead of the awards show on 7 February at the Utilita Arena.

It will feature workshops and a market to shine a light on the city's African and Caribbean communities, organisers said.

Sheffield city councillor Martin Smith said the festival would be "an unforgettable experience".

He added: "It will see the city embrace both the beats and flavours of Africa and the Caribbean and is a testament to the power of the music and culture on offer in our city.

"Mobo Awards Sheffield - The Fringe is going to be an unforgettable experience for Sheffield and our communities, and I hope everyone is able to get involved and enjoy what's on offer."

The festival, organised by Sheffield City Council in collaboration with Mobo and members of the local community, will span over three days.

It will kick off on 5 February with a talent showcase at the Crucible Theatre, followed by an expert panel with leading players from the UK's black music scene the next day.

On the day of the awards, there will be a "celebration of Sheffield's black culture" in the city's Winter Garden, with more than 25 stalls and music acts.

Local schools will also be exploring the impact of black music and culture through a range of educational activities, organisers said.

It comes after TV stars Indiyah Polack and Babatunde Aléshé were announced as the hosts of this year's Mobo Awards.

Little Simz and Stormzy lead the pack with four nominations each at the ceremony, while Byron Messia, DJ Spoony and Soul II Soul are set to perform.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.