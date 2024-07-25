After Mocking JD Vance, Kentucky Gov. Issues An Apology... To Diet Mountain Dew

Kimberley Richards
·2 min read
After Mocking JD Vance, Kentucky Gov. Issues An Apology... To Diet Mountain Dew

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) is apologizing to Diet Mountain Dew after he inadvertently insulted the soda brand in a dig aimed at Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick.

During a press conference on Thursday, Beshear said from the podium that he wanted to “set the record straight” before he pulled out a bottle of the diet soft drink.

“I do owe an apology to Diet Mountain Dew,” he said, before giving a shoutout to Kentucky-based soda brand Ale-8One. “Ale-8One is definitely the soft drink of Kentucky. But I don’t believe the government should be making your decisions.”

“So if you enjoy Diet Mountain Dew, you be you, we want to support you,” he continued. “And to Diet Mountain Dew, very sorry, didn’t mean to say negative things about you.”

“Just remember, I am from here just like everybody else that’s speaking out,” he added.

The soft drink ordeal first bubbled up after Vance attempted to mock Democrats at a rally in his hometown of Middletown, Ohio, earlier this week, by saying liberals would see racism in his choice to drink Diet Mountain Dew.

“[Democrats] say it’s racist to do anything,” he said to the crowd. “I had a Diet Mountain Dew yesterday, and one today — I’m sure they’re gonna call that racist too.”

Beshear responded to Vance’s remarks shortly after, telling CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins on “The Source” that he thought the Ohio senator’s comments about racism and Diet Mountain Dew were odd for more reasons than one.

“What was weird was, him joking about racism today, and then talking about Diet Mountain Dew — who drinks Diet Mountain Dew?” he said.

Beshear has also called out Vance for the way he characterized rural America in his 2016 bestselling memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis.”

The Kentucky governor said on CNN that Vance, who was raised in Ohio and spent time in Kentucky during his upbringing, “ain’t from” Kentucky.

“He is not from Kentucky,” Beshear said, before accusing the Ohio senator of writing a book about Kentucky and Appalachia “to profit off our people.”

Related...

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Harris Campaign Trolls ‘78-Year-Old Criminal’ Donald Trump After Fox News Appearance

    Kamala Harris’ campaign trolled Donald Trump after his appearance on Fox News Thursday morning with a statement attacking his age and criminal conviction.The Republican gave his two-cents to Fox & Friends on a range of issues over the course of a roughly 30-minute interview, variously describing President Joe Biden as a “problemmed man” and slamming Harris as “real garbage.” Harris for President quickly hit back, releasing a: “Statement on a 78-Year-Old Criminal’s Fox News Appearance.”“After wat

  • ‘Haley Voters for Harris’ PAC Ramps Up Kamala Support After Cease and Desist

    Just because former Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley jumped on the Donald Trump train last week at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, that doesn’t mean her voters have followed suit.Haley sent a cease and desist letter to a group of anti-Trump voters on Tuesday who are using her name to support the presumptive Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris.The Haley Voters for Harris political action committee, officially known as the PIVOTPAC, previously supported H

  • Pete Buttigieg Thinks Trump Is 'Afraid' Of Kamala Harris Debate For This 1 Reason

    Trump said he'd "absolutely" debate Harris. But he initially complained about the terms of the next debate hours after Joe Biden dropped his bid for reelection.

  • Where Harris stands against Trump in the battleground states that will decide the election

    Democrats have new hope now that President Biden has stepped aside from his reelection campaign and Vice President Harris has the nomination within her grasp. But the road to victory in November is still tough. In the nationwide polling average maintained by The Hill and Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ), former President Trump leads Harris by…

  • Clip resurfaces of Vance criticizing Harris for being 'childless,' testing Trump's new running mate

    Comments JD Vance made in 2021 questioning Vice President Kamala Harris’ leadership because she did not have biological children have resurfaced, testing the young conservative senator in his early days campaigning as part of the Republicans' presidential ticket.

  • 'Haley voters for Harris' ignore Nikki Haley's warning letter after she knocks group

    The PAC rejected Haley's demands that it stop using her name to advertise.

  • Carville: ‘Excitement’ around Harris has to be tempered with ‘realism’

    Democratic strategist James Carville said Wednesday that those who are thrilled about Vice President Harris’s presidential bid need to pair their “excitement” with “realism.” “I understand that people [are] feeling a lot better and excited, but that excitement’s gotta be tempered with realism, and the realism is, she has a tough campaign to run, and…

  • Trump Demands Equal Airtime in Light of Biden’s Planned Address

    As President Joe Biden planned a prime-time address from the Oval Office on Wednesday night, former President Donald Trump and his campaign sent a letter to ABC, NBC and CBS on Tuesday demanding that Trump be given equal airtime. Biden is expected to address his decision to end his reelection campaign and outline his plans for the rest of his time in office. In a social media post, he wrote that he would discuss “what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people.” But in the

  • Why Colbert Thinks Trump’s Terrified to Face Kamala Harris

    It’s only been two days since Kamala Harris began her official presidential campaign, but Stephen Colbert is already impressed with how it’s turning out.“Biden dropped out and endorsed Kamala Harris on Sunday, and today, Tuesday, she’s already secured enough delegate endorsements to win the Democratic presidential nomination,” Colbert said.“Democrats everywhere are feeling the Kamalamentum,” Colbert continued. “Her campaign broke a single-day fundraising record with 1.1 million individual donors

  • Walz, Trump tangle over Fox appearance

    Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) hit back at former President Trump on Tuesday after Trump took issue with his recent appearance on Fox News. Trump criticized Fox News for having the governor on Tuesday, saying on his Truth Social website that the network is making him “fight battles that I shouldn’t have to fight!” “Take…

  • Nikki Haley Blasts Pro-Kamala Harris PAC For Using Her Name

    “Kamala Harris and I are total opposites on every issue,” the former U.N. ambassador said in a statement.

  • Trump Allies Sure Are Talking A Lot About Civil War

    The former president’s supporters keep raising the idea there’s violent conflict in America’s future

  • What to know about the 25th Amendment as Trump makes wild claim about Biden

    President Joe Biden’s planned address to the nation on Wednesday night will be an opportunity to explain his decision not to run for reelection and show he is still up to the task of serving as president – a job he has for nearly six more months, until January 20, 2025.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes new conspiracy about Biden’s call to Harris campaign HQ

    Right-wing Georgia congresswoman has mocked Biden over shock announcement he was dropping out of the 2024 presidential race

  • Trump and His Allies Adapt to a New Role: Fighting for Attention

    For the first time since Donald Trump was indicted in the spring of 2023, he has lost his grip on the news cycle and — temporarily at least — his message. Instead of commanding morning-to-night media attention, the former president and his allies suddenly find themselves reacting to their opponents. It’s an unfamiliar experience for Trump, who has monopolized America’s televisions, newspapers and smartphones for more than 12 months through indictments, primary victories, 34 felony convictions, a

  • Trump AG Barr ran afoul of DOJ policy over handling of 2020 discarded ballot probe: Watchdog

    A Justice Department watchdog on Thursday found that former Attorney General Bill Barr and a Trump-appointed former U.S. Attorney ran afoul of Justice Department policy in their "unusual" handling of a criminal investigation of mail-in ballots during the 2020 election. Trump later amplified the investigation to support his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud. In an 82-page report, DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz was highly critical of the steps taken by Barr and former U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania David Freed to amplify the otherwise-minor incident involving discarded ballots.

  • Kamala Harris Makes Surprise Appearance on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

    Vice President Kamala Harris will appear at the start of the Season 9 finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars on Friday, July 26, with an important message for viewers.“Each day we are seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love, openly and with pride,” she says in an early clip from the episode. “So as we fight back against these attacks, let’s all remember no one is alone. We are all in this together, and your vote is your

  • Biden's call for Supreme Court reform 'surprises' political analyst

    STORY: ::July 24, 2024::A political analyst says he was surprisedby Biden's call for Supreme Court reforms::Darry Allen Sragow, Democratic political consultant"I think maybe the only thing that took me by surprise was his throwing in this reference to Supreme Court reform. Because in a sense, that came out of nowhere, he didn't have to put that in the speech, but the fact that he mentioned that suggested to me that in his mind, for the future of the country, this has become a high priority and what he is presumably referring to is the recent decisions coming out of a Supreme Court that is dominated by very conservative justices. // It suggests to me that he was signaling to Vice President Harris and to the party more broadly that this is a fight that the time has come to take on."::Los Angeles, CaliforniaIn an Oval Office address, Biden said he had dropped out of the race against Republican Donald Trump because of his concerns about the future of the country, his first public remarks since his abrupt departure from the 2024 campaign.Sragow said the Supreme Court reforms "came out of nowhere", which suggests to him that the controvesial decisions coming out of the country's top court that's dominated by very conservative justices has become high priority to Biden and that he may be signalling to vice president Kamala Harris that "this is a fight that the time has come to take on."Biden has endorsed Harris, who is Black and Asian American, as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee.Sragow said Biden's speech on Wednesday also underlined the high stakes of this election, which he believes is important to try to motivate marginal voters, who are often young voters of color, to cast their ballots in the Nov. 5 election.

  • New York tells Supreme Court to toss Missouri’s longshot bid to block Trump’s sentence

    New York urged the Supreme Court on Wednesday to toss Missouri’s long-shot lawsuit that seeks to block former President Trump’s forthcoming criminal sentence, telling the justices they have no jurisdiction. After Trump was convicted in Manhattan on 34 counts of falsifying business records, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey (R) went straight to the nation’s highest…

  • Does Taylor Swift support Kamala Harris? A look at her political history, new Easter eggs

    Taylor Swift has been politically active since 2018 and supported the vice president in 2020. Will she again — and has she already in classic Easter egg fashion?