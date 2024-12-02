MoD to ‘wargame’ how military will maintain weapon supplies during war

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is to war game how the military will maintain weapon supplies during a conflict.

The “first of its kind” simulation will be conducted with defence companies on Monday in an attempt to better understand how resilient Britain’s supply chains would be in periods of combat.

It comes after the Defence Secretary and former military chiefs raised doubts about whether the Armed Forces are sufficiently prepared for war if one breaks out.

John Healey, the Defence Secretary, admitted in October that the Armed Forces were not “ready to fight” a war and said Britain had to be “more effective” in deterring Russian aggression.

His comments came after Gen Sir Roland Walker, the head of the Army, said Britain needs to be ready to fight a major war in three years and must double its ability to kill the enemy by 2027 and triple it by the end of the decade.

Meanwhile Gen Sir Patrick Sanders, a former head of the Army, was to warn that civilians would be called up to fight in the event of war because the Army was too small.

The Government is under pressure to deliver its “ambition” to increase defence spending from 2.3 to 2.5 per cent of GDP but has not yet set out a timetable for when this will be achieved.

The ‘first of its kind’ war games will focus on the Armed Forces supply chains - Jeff Gilbert

Decisions on spending are expected to be unveiled next spring after a strategic defence review has been completed by the MoD.

Mr Healey will launch the Government’s defence industrial strategy, which aims at enhancing the UK’s home-grown defence sector, on Monday.

The strategy is expected to focus on trying to boost wider UK economic growth and strengthening domestic supply chains in critical areas, such as semiconductors and steel.

Mr Healey is expected to tell the London Defence Conference: “Our defence sector should be an engine for jobs and growth, strengthening our security and economy.

“That requires a defence industry that is better and more integrated – one that can keep our Armed Forces equipped, innovating at a wartime pace, and ahead of our adversaries.

“We will develop this new defence industrial strategy with industry, with innovators and with workers. We will mobilise the private sector to help face down global threats, direct more public investment to British businesses and create jobs and growth in every nation and region of the UK.

‘Secure at home’

“National security is the foundation for national stability and growth. We are sending a signal to the market and to our adversaries: with a strong UK defence sector we will make Britain secure at home and strong abroad.”

A government spokesman said: “In a sign of the Government’s commitment to develop a faster, more resilient supply chain, a first-of-its-kind war game will begin [on Monday] with the UK defence industry.

“The war game will explore how industry and the MoD could sustain personnel on the frontline when faced with constant supply chain disruption and intense fighting.”

Kevin Craven, chief executive of ADS Group, the trade association for the aerospace, defence, security and space sector, welcomed the strategy.

Mr Craven said: “The Government underlining the importance of the defence sector to the UK economy is hugely welcomed, particularly the sector’s inclusion as a high priority area for growth. ADS has consistently convened meaningful engagement between our members, MoD and wider stakeholders, and we look forward to continuing this in the latest phase.

“Industry greatly appreciates the opportunity for deep involvement with these processes. To deliver the right capability to support the UK’s ability to deter, it is pivotal that we continue to contribute to military planning activities.”