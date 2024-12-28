Model Dayle Haddon dies after suspected carbon monoxide leak in Pennsylvania home

Former supermodel, actress and humanitarian Dayle Haddon died Friday after what police believe was a carbon monoxide leak at a Bucks County, Pennsylvania, home.

Police from Solebury Township in Bucks County, which is in the Philadelphia metropolitan area, began investigating the property at 6:30 a.m. Friday, after a resident called 911 to report a 76-year-old man lying down, passed out on the first floor of a detached "in-law" suite.

The unidentified man was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey, according to the police report. His condition was not immediately available. A second victim, a 76-year-old woman, was found dead in the detached suite's second-floor bedroom, according to the report.

Eliot Gross, the deputy coroner of Bucks County, confirmed to USA TODAY that the female victim was Haddon. Toxicology reports to determine the cause of death are expected on Saturday, according to Gross.

Model Dayle Haddon in 2010.

Volunteer firefighters on the scene detected a "high level of carbon monoxide" in the property, according to the police report. Two medics were transferred to the hospital for carbon monoxide exposure, and one was treated on the scene.

CBS News reported that the home is owned by Haddon's daughter, former journalist Ryan Haddon, and Ryan's husband, the actor Marc Blucas.

The Canadian-born Haddon was one of the top models in the 1970s, posing on the cover of the 1973 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Haddon starred in the 1973 Disney movie "The World's Greatest Athlete" and in Hollywood films such as 1979's football satire "North Dallas Forty" along with Nick Nolte.

Haddon served as a L'Oréal spokesperson and was the author of "Ageless Beauty: A Woman's Guide to Lifelong Beauty and Well-Being."

Haddon traveled the world as an ambassador for the humanitarian aid organization UNICEF and was the founder of WomenOne, a charity focused on creating educational opportunities for girls and women, according to her website.

Blucas, 52, from Butler, PA., is a former Wake Forest University basketball star who turned to acting and appeared on WB's "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" as Riley Finn, an ex-boyfriend to Buffy Anne Summers (Sarah Michelle Gellar).

He's also appeared in "Blue Bloods" and "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and starred in 2004's "First Daughter," playing the love interest to the daughter (Katie Holmes) of the U.S. President (Michael Keaton).

Ryan Haddon was married to actor Christian Slater from 2000-06. She has been married to Blucas since 2009.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Model Dayle Haddon dies after suspected carbon monoxide leak