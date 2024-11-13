Model Wife Facing Backlash After Fans Discover MAGA Support

The cyclical rise and fall of internet fame has seemingly come to claim another victim: stay-at-home mom and social media influencer, Nara Aziza Smith.

Smith, who is married to men’s fashion supermodel Lucky Blue Smith, has garnered a 4.4 million social media following thanks to her homemaking videos—which show her impressively making anything from scratch, including cakes and Coca-Cola to soap and gum.

In fact, her commitment to sourcing everything from the ground up, for her husband and their three kids (Rumble Honey, Slim Easy and Whimsy Lou), has even inspired the most hardened doomscrollers to enter their “Nara Smith-era” and upgrade their homes.

Yet on the heels of President-elect Donald Trump’s sweeping victory last week, fear, finger-pointing and infighting on the left has boiled over into sussing out whomever might’ve voted MAGA in secret. And judging by her husband’s social media habits, some social media users are convinced Smith, 23, and her husband Lucky Blue, 26, are two of them.

Caught ‘Red Handed’

Case and point: Last week, Lucky Blue allegedly reshared a celebratory election post from “Dark MAGA” emissary Scott Presler on his TikTok that was captured via screenshot. In another screenshot, it appeared that Lucky Blue was also following conservative pundit Charlie Kirk. The implication being that Lucky voted Trump and most-likely had his dotting wife do the same.

Both the reshare and Lucky’s follow have since been deleted. The Daily Beast has contacted Nara Aziza and Lucky Blue Smith for comment and received no reply.

Lucky Blue Smith reposted a Tiktok video celebrating the Trump campaign winning their lawsuit in Bucks County. He also follows Charlie Kirk founder of conservative youth org Turning Point which raised a quarter billion dollars. Kirk also headlined 4 campaign events with Trump. https://t.co/wFbxlQUrFw pic.twitter.com/M7vRi7Rd6l — Louis Pisano (@LouisPisano) November 9, 2024

“nara smith turning out to be a conservative after being the face of an extremely conservative anti-feminist movement,” wrote one social media follower.

Another commentator added, “People finding out nara smith is a trump supporter as if the entire “trad wife” lifestyle isnt anti-feminist at its core like WE KNEW.”

Rejecting the Trad Fad

Although the screenshots could all be written off as the misdirected rage of the far-left, some social media users have used Smith’s popularity as another example of how perception can veer off so far from reality—especially when it comes to politics.

Smith and her husband have been featured in various magazines in discussion of their popularity, with Smith being lauded as a woman who embraces traditional gender roles, also known as a “tradwife.”

However, some social media commentators assumed that Smith, who identifies as a mixed woman of color, was liberal because she attracted a liberal audience. However, others have pointed to the inherit conservatism in being a tradwife.

“Like pls be so for real there’s no way yall thought mormon trad wife nara smith was voting the same as you,” wrote one social media commentator on X in response to the screenshots.

Smith met Lucky, a Mormon from Utah, when they were both models in 2019. She converted when they married in 2020 when she was just 18-years-old after six months of dating and started their family soon after, reported Us Weekly.

Although Smith has not commented on any political leanings, she has commented on critiques of her religion.

“I know that my religion is a very hot topic on the internet,” she said in a March 2024 TikTok. “I don’t know what I’m doing, I’m still learning and figuring out my own faith. I’m not in any way a hardcore Mormon or anything like that. I don’t wear garments. I didn’t get married in the temple.”

Lucky Blue Smith and Nara Aziza Smith attend the Business of Fashion BoF 500 Class of 2024 during Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2024 in Paris, France.

After posting videos of a visit to Queen Tradwife Hannah Neeleman’s Utah farm, Smith insisted that they aren’t one in the same.

“We were visiting my husband’s family in Utah and thought it would be fun to hang out,” Smith told The Times of London in a profile. “Hannah and I always get looped in together for some reason. We share similarities, like being moms and having a passion for cooking, but really we are quite different.”

Yet for many social media followers, Smith, Neeleman, and America’s seemingly sharp turn to the right on election night are one and the same.

Another commentator on X added, “So NOW do y’all understand that the critiques leveled against nara smith had nothing to do with mormonism itself but with the sanitization and promotion of FASCISM and TRADITIONAL VALUES?”