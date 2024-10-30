Models hint at slower development of Caribbean disturbance, Florida impacts unlikely

CBC

A large provincially significant wetland in Ottawa's rural west end has lost its status after a property owner cleared brush and trees.From David Manchester Road, just north of a toy store and a tractor retailer, one can see logs piled and vegetation starting to grow back. The owner was fined and now has a remediation agreement with the conservation authority. But it wasn't the cutting in 2021 that led to the 41.5-hectare wetland losing protections, so much as the way the wetland was reopened fo