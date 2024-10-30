Models hint at slower development of Caribbean disturbance, Florida impacts unlikely
Models hint at slower development of Caribbean disturbance, Florida impacts unlikely
Models hint at slower development of Caribbean disturbance, Florida impacts unlikely
Hurricane season officially ends Nov. 30.
A vital glacier in western Antarctica appears to be smoking in a rare view captured by a NASA satellite earlier this month.
RCMP say they have suspended the separate searches for two men who recently went missing in northeastern British Columbia.Jim Barnes was last seen on Oct. 18 when he went grouse-hunting with his dog near Groundbirch Forest Service Road near Chetwynd, B.C., about 60 kilometres southwest of Fort St. John.Sam Benastick, 20, was reported missing after failing to return home Oct. 17 from a 10-day camping trip in remote Redfern-Keily Provincial Park, about 250 kilometres northwest of Fort St. John.Cpl
A large provincially significant wetland in Ottawa's rural west end has lost its status after a property owner cleared brush and trees.From David Manchester Road, just north of a toy store and a tractor retailer, one can see logs piled and vegetation starting to grow back. The owner was fined and now has a remediation agreement with the conservation authority. But it wasn't the cutting in 2021 that led to the 41.5-hectare wetland losing protections, so much as the way the wetland was reopened fo
The RCMP says the human remains pulled from the ocean near Placentia Bay a week ago are those of a missing Canadian Coast Guard employee who went missing in late September. (Chantier Davie/CNW Group/Canadian Coast Guard)The RCMP says human remains that were found a week ago in the ocean near Placentia Bay are those of a missing Canadian Coast Guard employee.The coast guard crew member was reported missing on Sept. 16 after last being on board the CCGS Vincent Massey.After an unsuccessful search
Tropical cyclones could still come to Florida and the Carolinas, just weeks after Hurricanes Helene and Milton. The next storm may already be brewing.
Snow fell as early as late August across the Rocky Mountains, but now, patience is set to pay off for B.C.'s South Coast this week.
Temperatures soar across much of Ontario this week, but at the cost of some wet and windy weather. Computer models still suggest some poorly timed rain showers for Halloween on Thursday
This week's forecast in Ontario will see some tricks and treats, The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the details.
Happy Halloween A strange, lime-green goo was spotted gushing out of Tesla's engineering headquarters in Palo Alto, California earlier this month, prompting outrage from local residents. As SFGate reports, gallons of the stuff, which later turned out to be a largely harmless mixture of borax, lye and green dye, were seen pouring out of a […]
We're talking with metro Detroiters who were out and about outside today as Southeastern Michigan enjoyed record-warm weather for the final days of October.
Ontarians will be treated to a blast of late-summer-like warmth for much of this week, but Thursday's Halloween forecast may require some extra attention, with rain chances looming across the region
The owners of Sula, a Bengal from Brighton, were handed a £3,500 vet bill.
The driver who struck and killed a famous grizzly bear south of Grand Teton National Park earlier this week was not speeding and the bear’s death was an accident, law enforcement officers said Friday.
Warmer, Staying Dry, Near-Record High For Halloween
Dozens of videos shared on social media appeared to show people trapped by the floodwaters, with some climbing into trees to avoid being swept away.
A cold front, thunderstorms and a spreading bout of record heat are some of the weather extremes extending from coast-to-coast in the U.S. this week.
A herd of giraffes enjoyed some tasty treats at St. Louis Zoo in Missouri on October 8, ahead of Halloween.Video from St. Louis Zoo shows the giraffes Honey, Luna and Ella enjoying a pumpkin.“Honey and Gomer dove right in while Luna was curious, but still figuring it out,” the zoo said. Credit: St. Louis Zoo via Storyful
Rather than showing global warming is a "hoax," the paper reports that modern global warming is proceeding at an unprecedented rate.
Rain coming Wednesday in Omaha