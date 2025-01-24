'Moderate to Heavy Snow' Starts in Northern Colorado

Parts of Colorado were under a winter weather advisory on Friday, January 24, as snow was beginning to fall.

X user @ivagonefishing took a video of the snowfall on Friday afternoon near Lake Estes in Estes Park, Colorado.

According to the National Weather Service, parts of Colorado were expected to get “moderate to heavy snow” between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning.

Estes Park is expected to get 7 inches, a local news outlet reported. Steamboat Springs was expected to get the most snow, with 8 inches predicted. Credit: @ivagonefishing via Storyful