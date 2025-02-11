'Moderate’ Snow Falls in Maryland

The Washington, DC, metro area was under a winter storm warning on Tuesday, February 11, as snow hit the region.

Footage taken in Gaithersburg, Maryland, by X user @shark_wx shows “moderate snow” falling and accumulating on Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicted that between 4 and 7 inches of snow could accumulate in Washington, DC, central and southern Maryland, and central and northern Virginia until Wednesday morning.

The NWS said that “moderate to heavy snow” was expected to impact the DC metro area on Tuesday evening.

"If you are traveling, be prepared for snow-covered roads," the NWS warned.