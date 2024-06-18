“Modern Family” Cast Reunites and Feels the 'Shame' When This Family Member Is Left Out of the Group Chat (Exclusive)

Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson reprised their roles from the hit ABC sitcom for a new WhatsApp commercial

The cast of Modern Family has reunited and returned to the Dunphy household!

Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson have reprised their roles as Phil Dunphy, Claire Dunphy, Cam Tucker and Mitchell Pritchett from the hit ABC sitcom for a new WhatsApp commercial.

According to a press release, the foursome returned to the Dunphy house in an effort to "address America's blue and green bubble" messaging divide and provided an update on what the beloved family has been up to since the series' finale in 2020.

The commercial begins with Phil, Claire and Cam reacting to a cute photo that Hayley (Sarah Hyland) sent to the family group chat.

WhatsApp (L-R) Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen, Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson star in What's App's new commercial

"Oh let me see!" Mitchell says as he enters the room. When Phil tells him to check the group chat, Clarie and Cam go quiet and Phil realizes the foot he accidentally put in his mouth.

"You started a family chat without me?" Mitchell asks before uttering his iconic line, "Shame!"

"It's not you! It's just your new phone," Cam replies before Claire elaborates, "Blurry photos, weird likes."

A painter listening in through the window overhears their conversation and suggests they use WhatsApp, a "seamless and private" messaging service.

WhatsApp (L-R) Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson in What's App commerical

As the scene transitions to the Pritchett-Tucker residence, Cam and Mitchell scroll through their phones before going to bed. While reacting to the fun selfies, Claire shared to the group's new WhatsApp chat, Mitchell admits he's having trouble letting go of being cut out from the chat.

"This is fun," he says. "I still can't believe you cut me out!"

"Well, we may have cut you from here," Cam says gesturing to the phone before placing a hand over his heart. "Never from here."

Modern Family ran for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020 and followed the lives, relationships and hilarious mishaps of three different families within one big family.

Alongside Burrell, Bowen, Stonestreet, Ferguson and Hyland, the main cast also comprised of Ariel Winter, Rico Rodriguez, Ed O'Neill, Nolan Gould and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons.

Read the original article on People.