Modern Family is officially ending, and Twitter can't deal

We have some bad news, Modern Family fans. After announcing that the series will be renewed for an 11th season today, February 5th, Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, released a statement clarifying that the upcoming season will also be the show’s last. “[Co-creators Christopher Lloyd and Steven Levitan] have created one of the most seminal and iconic comedies in television history,” she said. “In its final season, there will be more milestone events that anyone who has been a fan of the series won’t want to miss.”

The news isn’t exactly unexpected—at least not to those of us who closely follow the show. There was previously talk that the current 10th season would be the last, and Lloyd even alluded to the fact that he was unsure if the show would be renewed for another season when he spoke to E! News back in November. And we admittedly get it…11 years is a long time, and all good things must come to an end at some point.

However, that doesn’t necessarily make it easy. And Twitter is currently in mourning.

*sees Modern Family trending*



*sees the reasons why Modern Family is trending*



A live look of me fighting back tears ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/1ygB5IVx1B







— ?????????????????Alex•ish???????? (@OnyxScholar21) February 5, 2019

So happy #ModernFamily gets another season. Gutted it’ll be it’s last though. What are we meant to do without Phil Dunphy https://t.co/sAxE0P2AdN — Kate (@KateRumTruffle) February 5, 2019

So sad that Modern Family is ending :( — Raasiyah Wazar (@Raasiyah_W) February 5, 2019

Seeing how Modern Family is ending next year, I hope the last scene we see is Phil finally fixing that step. #ModernFamily — Eddie (@VagueAmaryllis) February 5, 2019

what do you mean by modern family ending? this is some sad shit yo ???? — nandini (@cutiehobie) February 5, 2019

We get it, guys. We’re right there with you.