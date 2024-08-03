Modern Family's Eric Stonestreet lands lead TV role

Modern Family actor Eric Stonestreet has got a big new TV project in the works.

As reported by Deadline, Stonestreet will both star in and executive-produce Home Team, a half-hour single-camera comedy.

The premise of the show follows a man named Scott Hansen as he moves his father into a retirement community. He is stuck in a rut in his life, but with advice from the various people he meets in the community, he tries to turn his life around.

As well as its main theme of father-son relationships, the show will have a focus on sports, which isn't surprising given that another producer is former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning.

NBCUniversal - Getty Images

Related: Best streaming services UK 2024 — including Disney+, Netflix, iPlayer and Apple TV+

Stonestreet is known to be a huge American football fan, specifically supporting Kansas City, the rival team of Manning's former team the Denver Broncos. The sports star made a cameo appearance on Modern Family (as Coach Gary in season 8 episode 13), but the two never shared a scene.

After Stonestreet's on-screen husband Jesse Tyler Ferguson teased a reunion in May, last week saw a handful of Modern Family actors (Ferguson, Stonestreet, Ty Burrell and Julie Bowen) get together to reprise their characters for a small scene.

YouTube/WhatsApp

Related: Modern Family's Ty Burrell for remake of classic TV series

It's best not to get too excited for a follow-up special or series, as the reunion is just for a WhatsApp advert. Having said that, if a full-on revival was being worked on, Sofia Vergara said she would "do it in a second". Also, Ferguson has publicly shared that he hopes someone makes a Cameron and Mitchell spinoff after network ABC previously passed on it.

"The script's out there, and it's very good," he teased.

Modern Family can be streamed in full on Disney+ in the UK, and on Hulu and Peacock in the US.

You Might Also Like