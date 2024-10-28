Modesto Mother may have shot her 17-year-old son, then herself. Police are investigating

The Modesto home on Citrus Drive where the bodies of Sierra Morgan, 46, and her son Collin Miller, 17, were found. Police are investigating their deaths as a murder-suicide.

The Modesto Police Department announced that it was investigating the deaths of a mother and her son as a murder-suicide.

Police discovered the bodies of Sierra Morgan, 46, and her son Cole Miller, 17, on the morning of Oct. 24. Both had gunshot wounds, but Morgan’s was determined to be self-inflicted. A handgun was recovered at the scene, located on the 1500 block of Citrus Drive.

The bodies were discovered after a coworker reported that Morgan did not show up to work, according to MPD. When officers arrived, they forced themselves into the home and discovered Morgan and Miller dead.

“Detectives are working to determine what led to this tragic event but do not believe there are any outstanding suspects,” read an MPD release.

As of Monday afternoon, there were no further updates from MPD. Modesto City Schools stated the Miller was not a student at their district. A spokesperson told The Bee that MPD informed them Miller was homeschooled. However, MPD has not confirmed. this.

Hundreds of comments were posted on Facebook in response to MPD’s announcement of the discovery and an update.

“Condolences to the family. We were colleagues and neighbors for a couple years. I didn’t think it would get to this point. Such a sad and tragic situation,” wrote Facebook user Jazmin Abdul.

“On behalf of her coworkers, I’d just like to say that she was a caring and kind person who showed patients compassion,” wrote Facebook user Tiff Hark. “She loved her son & didn’t have the easiest life. This outcome is a horrible tragedy. I’m sad for her son and also for her. We don’t have all the answers but we pray peace over their souls.”

Morgan previously worked at as a registered respiratory therapist at Kaiser Permanente, according to the National Provider Identifier Database.

At the home, a memorial with flowers and notes of condolences was placed on the front lawn.

If you or someone you know is having a mental health crisis or considering suicide, call 988 or a local mental health crisis intervention specialist at (209) 558-4600 or (888) 376-6246