Modesto Police Bust Illegal Fireworks Displays Using Surveillance Helicopter Ahead of July Fourth

Police in Modesto, California, employed their surveillance helicopter in the search for people illegally setting off fireworks in the city ahead of July Fourth.

Footage recorded on June 29 shows an illegal fireworks display near Sheldon Drive and Winema Way.

Fireworks are legal between 9 am Monday, July 1, through to 10 pm Thursday, July 4, the city said.

The fine for illegal fireworks can be as high as $4,000 if multiple illegal displays are seen in a 36-month period. Credit: Modesto Police Department via Storyful

