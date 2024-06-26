Modesto school employee arrested in child sex sting operation
A Modesto City Schools employee was arrested after attempting to meet up with a child for sex.
Warning: This story contains details of an alleged sexual encounter.A Brantford, Ont-area social worker whose clients include first responders dealing with trauma faces allegations of professional misconduct and sexual abuse after an investigation by the professional college.Laura Dowler is accused of alleged incidents over a four-year period, the Ontario College of Social Workers and Social Service Workers (OCSWSSW) says in a report following its months-long investigation.The college alleges Do
Lakrisha Isaac was sentenced to five years in prison
Texas’ parole board on Monday denied clemency for death row inmate Ramiro Gonzales, who is scheduled to be executed Wednesday for a 2001 murder, despite the fact a key expert witness no longer stands by his testimony at trial.
Police believe Olin Johnson, 57, fatally shot wife Kerilyn Johnson, 52, before turning the gun on himself
A man convicted of sexual offences involving a minor in Arizona has been arrested in Newfoundland, after being on the run for more than a decade.The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed in a statement that they arrested Robert Andrew Land in Carbonear on Friday.Earlier that day, Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court Chief Justice Raymond Whalen issued an arrest warrant for the 62-year-old Land, pursuant to the Extradition Act.According to the RCMP, the U.S. Marshals had made a request to Ca
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Julian Lewis didn’t pull over for the Georgia State Patrol cruiser flashing its blue lights behind him on a rural highway. He still didn't stop after pointing a hand out the window and turning onto a darkened dirt road as the trooper sounded his siren.
Nicole Virzi is charged with criminal homicide
WARNING: This story contains distressing details.The trial of a Regina teacher charged with sexual offences involving a 15-year-old student began in the Court of King's Bench in Regina on Monday.Jeffrey Dumba has pleaded not guilty to five charges including inviting a minor to touch herself sexually, distributing sexually explicit material to a minor and possessing child pornography.The charges relate to Dumba's alleged interactions with the teen between June 23, 2021 and Sept. 2, 2021.Regina po
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in a mass shooting that left two men dead and three others injured earlier this month, Toronto police say.The accused has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder, homicide Det.-Sgt. Phillip Campbell told reporters at a news conference Monday afternoon. Campbell said the teen was arrested the day after the shooting and charged on Monday after a stolen vehicle investigation. He was scheduled to appear
Daniel Callihan has been charged with murder in connection with the killings of Callie Brunett, 35, and her 4-year-old daughter Erin
Riasat Khan told Sheffield Crown Court how he was one of five people who were hit by a car in Sheffield in December 2023.
The body of a woman believed to be a missing 50-year-old hiker was found Monday, a day after she went missing on a trail in a wilderness area in San Diego, according to police. The hiker, identified by police as Diem Le Nguyen, vanished Sunday morning after she became separated from her hiking group of about 100 people while on the Nighthawk Trail in Black Mountain Open Space Park in the Rancho Peñasquitos area of north San Diego, according to the San Diego Police Department. A search helicopter spotted a body Monday morning in the area Nguyen was hiking in, police said.
The family of a Chicago woman missing in the Bahamas says they are “deeply concerned” for the safety of the 41-year-old, who traveled to the islands for a yoga retreat.
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has charged a former Ottawa police deputy chief with sexual assault over an incident that occurred while he was an inspector.Uday Jaswal is charged with a single count of sexual assault against one woman.Jaswal resigned in disgrace in 2022 amid many accusations of sexual harassment, including by a female civilian employee of the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) who detailed her story to CBC in 2021."Jaswal was arrested by members of the SIU today and subseq
HOUSTON (AP) — A second Venezuelan man living in the U.S. illegally and accused of killing a 12-year-old Houston girl was ordered on Tuesday to be held on a $10 million bond.
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A former North Dakota lawmaker who was one of the most powerful members of the Legislature has signed a plea agreement with federal prosecutors on a charge that he traveled to Europe with the intent of paying for sex with a minor.
TORONTO — A criminal network has been dismantled and eight people are facing dozens of auto theft, robbery and firearms charges, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday, as they announced the results of an investigation born out of a provincial carjacking taskforce. OPP said the investigation started in March after the taskforce it co-led with Toronto police identified a network allegedly behind violent auto thefts, home invasions and other non-violent auto thefts. During the ensuing investigatio
A fight between two Myrtle Beach area men led to one of them cutting the other’s nose with a Japanese sword. The fight started over a kiss.
NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan judge on Tuesday modified Donald Trump's gag order, freeing the former president to comment publicly about witnesses and jurors in the hush money criminal trial that led to his felony conviction, but keeping others connected to the case off limits until he is sentenced July 11.
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A former University of Arizona graduate student was sentenced Monday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for fatally shooting a hydrology professor on campus months after he was expelled.